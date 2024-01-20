Canadiens at Bruins: Boston is on a roll, but one of its biggest rivals is in town Saturday night

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery likes what he is seeing right now. His team is on a three-game winning streak, including Thursday’s convincing victory over the Avalanche, one of the Western Conference’s best teams.

“We’re trending the right way. You have peaks and valleys and obviously we started really well, and we had a big valley there in December, and I think slowly but surely, we’ve gotten results here since Christmas,” Montgomery said after Thursday’s game. “But I think the last three games might be the best three consecutive games we’ve had all year.”

The Canadiens are not one of the NHL’s better teams, and they arrive at TD Garden having lost five of their nine games so far in January, including a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of the Senators on Thursday. But this is a rivalry game, which often means throw out the records and look for a pretty competitive matchup.