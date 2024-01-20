Canadiens at Bruins: Boston is on a roll, but one of its biggest rivals is in town Saturday night

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery likes what he is seeing right now. His team is on a three-game winning streak, including Thursday’s convincing victory over the Avalanche, one of the Western Conference’s best teams.
“We’re trending the right way. You have peaks and valleys and obviously we started really well, and we had a big valley there in December, and I think slowly but surely, we’ve gotten results here since Christmas,” Montgomery said after Thursday’s game. “But I think the last three games might be the best three consecutive games we’ve had all year.”
The Canadiens are not one of the NHL’s better teams, and they arrive at TD Garden having lost five of their nine games so far in January, including a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of the Senators on Thursday. But this is a rivalry game, which often means throw out the records and look for a pretty competitive matchup.
The Bruins and Canadiens split their previous two meetings this season, with Boston losing at Montreal on Nov. 11, then winning one week later at home.
Here’s a preview of Saturday’s showdown.
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, NHL Network, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -290. O/U: 6.0.
CANADIENS
Season record: 19-19-7. vs. spread: 28-17. Over/under: 23-21, 1 push
Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 6-4
BRUINS
Season record: 27-8-9. vs. spread: 24-20. Over/under: 23-21
Last 10 games: 6-1-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Montreal 121, Boston 147
Goals allowed: Montreal 152, Boston 115
Power play: Montreal 18.4%, Boston 27.2%
Penalty minutes: Montreal 448, Boston 456
Penalty kill: Montreal 73.0%, Boston 84.6%
Faceoffs won: Montreal 53.6%, Boston 49.3%
Stat of the day: Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has 11 points over his last 12 games after posting a goal and an assist against Colorado on Thursday.
Notes: Saturday’s game is another of the “Centennial Season Era Nights,” with the franchise honoring players from its “New Blood, New Beginnings” era (1986-2000). ... The Bruins lead the Eastern Conference and are second in the NHL. ... Goaltender Linus Ullmark is available for the Bruins after recovering from a lower-body injury, while defensemen Derek Forbort (lower-body) and Brandon Carlo (upper-body) could also be options for Saturday’s game. ... The Canadiens had won back-to-back games before a 6-2 loss at Ottawa on Thursday, which marked their first time allowing more than three goals in seven games. Cole Caufield scored for a fourth straight game, running his team-leading goal total to 15. ... The Canadiens are coached by Martin St. Louis, who tormented the Bruins for years as member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. ... The Canadiens have 11 players under 25 years old, including recent addition Joshua Roy, a 20-year-old who scored his first NHL goal in his third career game, a 3-2 win at New Jersey, on Wednesday.
Globe reporter Jim McBride and Field Level Media contributed to this report.
Matt Pepin can be reached at matt.pepin@globe.com.