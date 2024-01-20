‘Even though we lost, it’s a great game for us.’ Celtics have an opportunity to springboard to new heights

They are the standard for NBA teams until they are done in the playoffs, and the Celtics had a plethora of chances to pull out a close game, despite a poor second half. The result was a painful 102-100 loss that exposed their lack of offensive counters when the 3-point shot is not falling.

The Nuggets are the defending champions, they sliced through the Western Conference playoff and did what the Celtics couldn’t do in the NBA Finals — make the Heat look like an eighth seed.

This was a good loss for the Celtics. They needed humility in the midst of dominance. They needed to be challenged and they needed to know the feeling of failure, how excruciating and exhausting losses feel, especially when they come against a team that has what you want.

The Celtics scored 2 points in the final 4 minutes, 51 seconds and missed eight of their final nine shots as well as two free throws. They were far from their best, especially Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who were outclassed by counterparts Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Yet, Boston lost by a bucket and coach Joe Mazzulla got a glimpse of how championship-level coaches will defend Tatum and Brown, and he’d better use this as an education as the Celtics approach the second half of the season.

The schedule is apparently going to get easier, but it doesn’t seem that way. There are minefields ahead, challenges facing from Ime Udoka, Jason Kidd, and Erik Spoelstra. They are going to shut down the paint, force contested drives and blitz the 3-point line.

The Nuggets practically played two-on-five, with Jokic and Murray combining for 69 points and 29 of Denver’s 42 field goals. Jokic, a complete basketball master, makes the awkward look normal and spent the evening making a series of funky layups and jumpers.

Murray was practically unguardable, took on Tatum and Brown and wore them both out. It was championship basketball and the Celtics played well enough to win until the last five minutes, which is reminiscent of their 2022 playoff run when they couldn’t finish off the Warriors.

Tatum’s potential game-tying shot against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit only backboard as Mazzulla might have to become more creative with last-second shots because the league knows the ball’s going to Tatum. There are dozens of lessons Mazzulla should take away from this game.

“I think it comes down to finding the things we did well and the things we can get better at,” Mazzulla said. “I thought it was a great game. To me, it came down to the wire and they made one or two more plays than we did. I like some of the stuff that we did. We were patient in our adjustments.”

Essentially, it came down to the Nuggets’ best two players being better than the Celtics’ best two. But the issue was also the 3-point line in the final three quarters. After beginning 6 for 12 in the opening period, they finished 8 for 31. Tatum and Brown were a combined 2 for 17. And they played nearly 75 minutes and reached the free-throw line five times.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 19 first-half points, mustered just 2 in the second half and did not record a field goal. He was underutilized and the Celtics didn’t respond to Denver’s defensive switching that put physically imposing Aaron Gordon on Porzingis instead of Jokic. That was a playoff-caliber adjustment and the Celtics failed to counter.

“If we see them in the postseason, it’s going to be a big chess match,” Porzingis said. “Tonight didn’t go our way but I think we did the right thing and that’s all we can ask for. I love it, because even though we lost, it’s a great game for us. There are many things we can look at, study those things.

“Because this is a real team. This is last year’s champs and that’s what we want to be. It’s definitely — I think from our side, their side, the fans — a big matchup, and there’s definitely things to take away from this.”

Leading the league in point differential may be impressive, but the Celtics need to test themselves in close games against quality opponents. The players knew the significance of this game, the national TV spotlight, and the challenge of facing Jokic and Murray.

They didn’t exactly fail but they looked far from a championship-caliber team. Tatum scored 10 points in the second quarter and 12 in the other three. Brown pressed all night, missed 13 shots and collected just two rebounds in 36 minutes. They played well short of their best in one of the bigger games of the season.

The question is not whether the Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now. That doesn’t really matter because titles aren’t won in January. The question is whether this defeat, this blueprint on how to defend them will provide motivation and encourage the Celtics — and Mazzulla — to be better. There has to be a better final play than Tatum’s contested step-back jumper. There has to be a counter when teams are shutting down the paint or 3-point line.

Porzingis was supposed to be an added weapon; so was Jrue Holiday. They combined for 6 points in the second half.

The Celtics should be irritated jumping on their plane Saturday to Houston and they should play like an angry team with something to prove beginning on this road trip. They are not the league’s best team right now, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be that team in June.

