Ice Cube’s contributions to basketball affirmed with Hall of Fame honor

Ice Cube formed the Big3 as a means for former NBA players to continue their careers and younger players to retain their basketball dreams. It has been a rousing success for seven seasons, and the Hall of Fame decided to dedicate a mural in its lobby, along with the award for the former member of NWA.

The Hall of Fame honored him as the first winner of the Ice Cube Impact Award, for those unsung people who contribute to professional basketball, along with community service.

It’s the ultimate fusion of basketball and hip-hop. Ice Cube , the rapper, director, actor, and founder of the Big3 basketball league, strolled around the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield trying to grasp his place there.

The distinction is stunning for Ice Cube, who said he just wanted to form a 3-on-3 league that would offer summer basketball along with the WNBA. The fact the lifelong Lakers fan sat courtside at the Rockets-Celtics game, with his son O’Shea Jackson Jr. rocking a Lakers jacket, and then was presented with a Celtics jersey by Jaylen Brown was surreal.

The NBA and the hip-hop community have been linked for decades, but this is the Hall of Fame.

“It’s hard to comprehend in a lot of ways,” Ice Cube told the Globe. “We’re so early into our work. The Big3 is going to Year 7, you just grind and do the right thing and we wanted to have a league that treated athletes better than the other leagues, that respected athletes. We made our player-captains like GMs, they can pick the players they want to play with. Just do things a little different, make it a player-friendly league.”

Brian Scalabrine (center) has long been involved with the Big3, both as a player and a broadcaster. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment

Ice Cube has not only employed former NBA standouts as players, but as coaches, and even the commissioner in Clyde Drexler. The league also embraced issues such as mental health and marijuana use early in its inception.

“We wanted to embrace mental health and not shun it like other leagues have done,” Ice Cube said. “Just change the game for the better, not for ego but to make our game funner to play and funner to watch. You grind and you work hard [with my staff] and then you look up and you never know who’s paying attention. We’re just blessed that the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has been watching us and wanted to honor our contributions.

“I’m amazed.”

Ice Cube will participate in helping pick the subsequent winners of the award. He said he’s excited about the process of selecting those perhaps overlooked role models who help popularize and cultivate the game.

“It’s going to be fun to learn, and we know people that’s great in the game, but it’s going to be amazing to go through the nominees, see their stories, and meet some very interesting and great people that’s around the game of basketball,” he said. “Some of them are unseen, unheard, nobody knows who they are and they get up every day and help the game, help the youth. So to be able to find these hidden heroes and shine some light on them and have their display in Springfield.

“It’s just that extra-cool stuff that reverberates when you have a league like the Big3. We never realized how many underprivileged kids you help with a league like this, how many players that want to do things [to help], we’ve fed homeless with the league. Being able to find those basketball saviors out there and award them and say, ‘We see you,’ it’s another thing I’m proud to be a part of.”

Ice Cube and league co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz have a strained relationship with the NBA. They accused the NBA of dissuading players and sponsors from participating in the Big3 because the league views it as direct competition. Ice Cube has always maintained the leagues can coexist, especially since the seasons do not intersect. The Department of Justice has investigated the NBA, which has denied those claims.

Ice Cube has formed a strong friendship with Brown, who became the first current NBA player to participate in the Big3, playing in its London All-Star Game. The NBA reportedly was not pleased with Brown’s participation.

The Big3′s issues with the NBA make the Hall of Fame’s recognition of Ice Cube even more improbable.

“We’ve always wanted to have a working relationship with the NBA,” he said. “And look, players love us, owners love us, coaches love us, scouts love us. Our issue is with the top brass and they may be threatened a little bit and we would love to work with them a little more closely and be able to work out some of these things. We thought our league would be great as a way for them to try things, to see if they work for the Big3, they’ll adapt them in the NBA. They’ve done it, but we haven’t collaborated in the process.

“So we just want a more collaborative process if it can be had. If not, that’s fine, too. We’re still continuing to grow and it shows the sophistication of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to not let that hamper their acknowledgment of the Big3 or our impact on the game.”

OFFICIALLY SPEAKING

McCutchen brings a bit of clarity

Monty McCutchen Carlos Osorio

There has been a series of controversial and incorrect calls in key games in the last two weeks, including two missed calls that cost the Celtics at Indiana Jan. 8. The Globe talked with Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, to gain clarity.

McCutchen couldn’t address specific calls, but he offered the league’s insights into certain common, but difficult, situations.

The first question was related to the Celtics-Pacers game and the non-call against Buddy Hield, who struck Jaylen Brown in the head during his shooting motion but also clipped the ball.

Question: If a defender hits the ball and then a part of the body, is that a foul? Or does the defender have to hit the ball first before the body for it to be a legal play?

McCutchen: “Sequencing definitely matters. Our rules are set up so that people have the most reasonable opportunity to participate fairly with one another, but within the tolerances of human play. When something is written word for word that doesn’t always translate to how people [play on the floor].

“We realize that blocked shots often come with incidental contact, whether that’s to the body or to the arm, off arm, or to the head, in this instance. The issue then becomes, sequencing does matter. If you get to a clearly, conclusively good blocked shot first, then is that contact taking place to any body part, was it incidental to the player’s ability to block the shot? Or was it integral? Did they go through the person to ultimately block the shot? Or were they able to block the shot first?

”And then the contact that occurred after that may be due to a myriad of things. Maybe the clean block takes place and there’s some followthrough to the off arm that’s incidental to the overall play. Clearly there are always going to be plays that everyone has a valid perspective to view their position. Our job in referee operations is to make decisions, and in some cases those decisions can’t be seen as valid based on certain things that come into play. What is important is that we remain consistent. We’ll never be perfect. Are we consistent with what incidental and marginal contact looks like?”

Question: Does the amount of contact during a blocked shot matter?

McCutchen: “If you hit the ball first, it does not give you carte blanche then for any amount of contact just because you were lucky enough or good enough to hit the ball first. If you do not get to the ball first, it is much harder to constitute some contact as marginal or incidental because you never got to a legal part of the play.

“I do have empathy for other views when they have a vested interest. It is our job in referee operations to not have a vested interest.”

Zion Williamson was none too happy with a foul called against him on Friday night. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Question: What exactly is an illegal screen?

McCutchen: “We have somewhere north of 200, and based on how some teams play, north of 300 screens set [on any given night in the NBA]. To say that every screen is a pure and beautiful thing of perfect legality I think would be disingenuous. I will always try to own our work honestly and with a sense of authenticity.

“I don’t think every screen is perfectly legal. Again, we get into this idea of human tolerance. Most certainly, the things we look for are: Are your legs significantly outside the length of your shoulders? But when screens get super wide with the feet and the contact then occurs to those legs that are spread out in an egregious manner, we expect and hold our officials accountable to an accuracy that that should be an illegal screen.

“If the legs are super wide but the contact is directly chest to chest, clearly the legs being wide was not central to the play. In regards to someone standing still and taking contact directly, it can still be an illegal screen if you did not give the opponent an opportunity to avoid the contact. If you let your teammate by and then readjust to create contact with an opponent, we want those called as illegal screens. The plays that get difficult are the 1-inch and the 2-inch movements. What we look for is: Are we being consistent? We want consistency.”

Question: What are the penalties for officials who miss calls or make incorrect calls? There is a perception that nothing happens to those officials, but how are they dealt with?

McCutchen: “If you want to make an analogous comparison, us missing calls is much more about honest efforts of doing our best than behavior issues. We most certainly fine [officials] for behavior issues. We most certainly fine for misapplication of rules because you absolutely, as an NBA official, should know your rules.

“What we do hold people accountable to is a body of work up against [last two-minute reports] and to their accuracy levels all year long on all of their plays. We also most certainly know who does and doesn’t do well when the pressure is high. We can break down the data in multiple ways to see where and how people are doing well.

“We focus on the missed calls, but we’re very happy with the accuracy of our officials in the last two minutes. We do a really good job there, not a perfect job. If someone is continually not living up to our standards of accuracy then we hold them accountable in multiple ways: positionally, there’s the playoffs for accountability, and if it gets egregious, we have an on-notice program in which then their job becomes at stake if they are continuously inaccurate.

“But to say that someone misses a call over 1,280 games and then we are going to fine or suspend them would be akin to saying you missed a jump shot and you’re no longer in the rotation.”

The Clippers' under-construction Intuit Dome sits less than a mile from the Kia Forum, the longtime home of the Los Angeles Lakers. Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

ETC.

Some details on Clippers’ new home

The Clippers were awarded the 2026 All-Star Game. Their new arena, the Intuit Dome, which is set to open for the 2024-25 season, is within walking distance of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer offered some specifics of his team’s new palatial estate, including a section where fans will be contractually obligated not to wear opposing team gear or root for the opposing team. Teams such as the Celtics often have a large contingent of fans games in Los Angeles.

“It’s 51 rows, top to bottom,” Ballmer said. “It’s steeper than anything you see from this vantage point, to try to bring the fans in closer to the game. That’ll be what we call a Clipper-only zone. Some of you may notice sometimes because of all the transplants here in LA, we’ll see people from other places. But you actually have to register for what we call a Chuck-mark, our mascot. You have to follow us on Instagram. You have to buy a jersey. You have to have been a season ticket-holder, three or four different things you can pick from. But you’re not going to sit there if you’re not really on our team, and that’s the big wall that I’m really excited about.

“The seats are generous in their leg room and in their width. We took what we saw in other NBA arenas and we tried to go a step further. So, you have actually the same depth of step top to bottom, all the way to the upper bowl. The upper bowl gives you a little more head room and the lower bowl a little more leg room, but we’ve been working hard on that.”

When Ballmer considered building an arena for his team to escape the shadow of the Lakers in Los Angeles, he asked the people of Inglewood how best he could become an asset to the city.

“I didn’t know much at all about Inglewood when we started this project, I’ll be honest,” Ballmer said. “I knew Paul Pierce was from here because I kind of track that kind of stuff. But I didn’t really know much about Inglewood. I do now. I’m not an expert, but I know a little bit. Mayor [James Butts] has taught me, other people in the area. We have a big focus on employing people from the local area. Not just Inglewood; it includes zip codes in Los Angeles, as well. We put effort into that.

“We get to contribute to the community. We’ve put together a significant benefits package, investments in affordable housing, as well as services to seniors and children and others well-guided by Mayor Butts. We have two courts that we can open up to the Inglewood community and host games in our plaza, and we have a special fan court, if you will, and we can cordon it off and let parents bring their kids in on the weekend and host basketball games. I’ve grown to know the city a little bit, and we are just excited to be able to get people to invest back and do what we can do for this great city.”

Layups

After trading Pascal Siakam to the Pacers, Raptors president Masai Ujiri could be looking to send out more players as he approaches a total rebuild. The Raptors were able to acquire Dorchester native Bruce Brown from the Pacers, but he has just one year left on his two-year, $45 million deal. The Raptors plan to build around former fourth overall pick Scottie Barnes and then clear enough salary-cap space to attract a major free agent. Toronto has built best in the past through trades and the draft, but Masai has to determine whether the Raptors can be free agent players with a maximum salary slot. They allowed Fred VanVleet to leave without compensation and had no intention of allowing Siakam, who has an expiring contract, to walk away, too . . . A team to watch in the trade market is the Kings, who have enough talent to compete for a top-four seed in the Western Conference but are falling short in the fourth quarter and could use another defender. The Kings blew leads in Milwaukee (losing on a Damian Lillard buzzer-beater) and Phoenix (wasting a 22-point lead with eight minutes left) and there’s time for a roster boost. The issue for the Kings is the lack of tradeable contracts. Malik Monk is their only rotation player on an expiring deal and Sacramento is not going to deal one of its top scorers. Harrison Barnes has a deal that’s not pricey ($18 million per season) but has two years left. The player most likely to be moved is Kevin Huerter, who went into the weekend shooting a career-low 35.8 percent from the 3-point line and averaging 10.5 points, his fewest since his rookie year with the Hawks. Sacramento would love to move former first-round pick Davion Mitchell, who has never developed into a quality point guard. Mitchell averaged 11.5 points his rookie season and looked to be the backcourt mate for De’Aaron Fox, but his numbers and playing time have dropped considerably since. He’s never improved as a 3-point shooter and has had issues with confidence . . . And finally, the Celtics are eligible to sign Danilo Gallinari if the Pistons happen to waive him in the final year of his contract. Gallinari was acquired from the Wizards and since he is one team removed from the Celtics, he’s eligible to return to Boston.

