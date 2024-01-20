Islanders replace coach Lane Lambert with Hall of Famer Patrick Roy

The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the move to dismiss Lambert and bring in Roy, who hasn’t coached in the NHL in nearly a decade. Roy has been mentioned in consideration for several vacancies since.

The Islanders have lost four games in a row and six of seven to fall out of a playoff spot.