Revisiting the David Pastrnak draft: There were a lot of misfires, but the Bruins weren’t one of them

The dazzling Pastrnak, with 330 regular-season goals heading into the weekend, has evolved as a draft steal nearly on par with the Islanders using the 15th pick on Mike Bossy in 1977. Despite rolling up four consecutive 100-point-plus seasons with his junior club (Laval, Quebec), the dynamic Bossy was considered by draftnik cognoscenti to be a risky pick, a potential bust, a defensive liability.

For all that didn’t pan out for the Bruins in the 2015 draft — when they chose Jakub Zboril , Jake DeBrusk , and Zach Senyshyn with an unprecedented three consecutive Round 1 picks — they did make the decade’s highest value pick for a goal scorer when they grabbed David Pastrnak in 2014 with their lone first-round selection (No. 25).

Mike Bossy? What in the world was Islanders general manager Bill Torrey thinking?!

Bossy scored 573 goals over 10 NHL seasons, a bad back cutting short his career at age 30. Rarely has alleged risk delivered such a reward.

The incessant talking point around here for nearly a decade has been to ridicule the Bruins’ draft acumen with what happened in ‘15. The speedy-but-streaky DeBrusk has turned out to be the lone bona fide NHLer among those three picks.

There’s no denying that GM Don Sweeney and crew missed left, right, and center with those three picks, over the likes of, say, picks 16 (Mathew Barzal), 17 (Kyle Connor), and 18 (Thomas Chabot). But such are the vagaries and perils of the 18-year-old draft (what was a 20-year-old draft in Bossy’s day, by the way).

For a fun exercise, a review of the first round in 2014 all these years later might provide Bruins fans (and critics) with some perspective. The draft, even in the first round, is part guessing game, part mystery, and often full of folly.

The first four choices in the “Pasta” draft were: 1. Aaron Ekblad (Panthers), 2. Sam Reinhart (Sabres), 3. Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), and 4. Sam Bennett (Flames). All have proven to be smart, solid choices. All but Draisaitl, by the way, play these days for the Panthers.

But over the next 20 picks, at least a half-dozen teams look like they were absurdly asleep at the switch for ignoring Pastrnak. All the teams choosing Nos. 5-24 proved grossly negligent in not selecting one of the era’s great goal scorers. At least, that is, when we apply the same 20-20 hindsight that continues to dog the Bruins for their tattered hat trick of picks.

The biggest 2014 misfires in Round 1, going in order of selection:

▪ No. 5, Islanders: Michael Dal Colle (LW) — The Islanders liked his size (6 feet, 3 inches) and how his goal-scoring evolved over his junior career. A primo pick wasted. Busts anywhere in the top 10 carry a distinct sting (good morning, Zach Hamill). Dal Colle played 112 games for the Islanders, totaling eight goals before departing for Europe. He has 11 goals this season for the Iserlohn (Germany) Roosters. Cluck.

▪ No. 7, Hurricanes: Haydn Fleury (D) — Another “size” pick, the 6–4 left-shot blue liner showed some offensive pop at OHL Red Deer, but none of his game has translated at the NHL level. He has played for the Hurricanes, Ducks, Kraken, and Lightning, a total of 256 NHL games going into the weekend, at best a journeyman’s existence.

▪ No. 10, Ducks: Nick Ritchie (F) — Yep, another case of size (6-3) over substance. (Noticing a trend?) Did not put up big numbers in junior, nonetheless was projected as a potential power forward. Just no there there. The Bruins later took a flyer on him, flipping Danton Heinen to the Ducks in February 2020. Again, no there there. The Blues gave him a PTO look-see in September, no dice, and now he’s playing in Finland (Karpat). He hopes to be back in the lineup Tuesday after serving an eight-game suspension for repeatedly punching a fallen Markus Nurmi, once an Ottawa prospect, in the back of the head. Grim.

Nick Ritchie played just one full season in Boston after being acquired late in the 2019-20 campaign. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ No. 12, Coyotes: Brendan Perlini (LW) — Yep, you guessed it, size (6-3) was the hook. And he did score 25 goals or more for three straight seasons at OHL Niagara. A little promise. After 262 NHL games (with four teams), he is still around, with an NHL career line of 50-31–81, albeit playing these days for his third AHL team (Charlotte) in three seasons.

▪ No. 14, Stars: Julius Honka (D) — A DeBrusk teammate for a season at WHL Swift Current. The Finnish right-shot blue liner, only 5-11, flashed some legit stick skill and production in juniors, the Stars enticed by his 16 goals and 56 points. It took him two-plus AHL seasons to get to Big D, where he eventually played 87 games (2-11–13) before heading back to play in Finland. He’s now playing in Geneva, his second team this season in Switzerland.

▪ No. 23, Avalanche, Conner Bleackley (C) — The biggest bust of the bunch. The 5-11 pivot, tutored by Brent Sutter at WHL Red Deer, was an unremarkable pick, be it for size or production. Nothing changed as a pro. He plodded on to this season, eight years into his pro career, all of those days spent in the AHL or ECHL. Not a single NHL minute. Taken two slots ahead of Pastrnak, he started this season with the ECHL Rapid City Rush and was released at the end of November after going 0-3–3 in 13 games.

The Canucks, with the 24th pick, chose Jared McCann, a serviceable left winger now playing with Seattle. Jim Benning, ex- of the Bruins front office as Peter Chiarelli’s top lieutenant, was the new Canucks GM on the watch when they took McCann. How different things could have turned out for Benning and the Canucks.

Pastrnak connected for a hat trick in Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Avalanche. It left him with two more career goals than Draisaitl, who was rightly considered one of the glamour picks of the same draft.

The narrative around the lost opportunity of the ‘15 draft probably will linger here forever. It’s a legit criticism. But we need only to look how the first 24 picks of ‘14 played out, and how Bossy dropped to No. 15 in ‘77, to know the guesses, mysteries, and many follies of the draft are also forever.

PAYING OFF BIG

Oilers show Maple Leafs what they are missing

The Oilers continued on their 2018-19 Blues-like revival tour, barreling along to their 12th consecutive victory Thursday night with a 4-2 trimming of the Kraken.

The distant sons of Dave Semenko (you were thinking of a different Oiler great?) outscored opponents, 48-21, in that 12-game gallop. Their last loss, 3-1, was to the Islanders Dec. 19.

The win over Seattle finally hoisted the Oilers out of the thick wild-card jungle and put them into the No. 3 spot in the Pacific. They probably can’t catch the Canucks for first, but check this space for updates if they ever lose again.

Edmonton's hot streak included a victory over Toronto, 4-2, on Tuesday. JASON FRANSON/Associated Press

Many factors here, including GM Ken Holland’s decision after a grim 3-9-1 start to ditch coach Jay Woodcroft in favor of Kris Knoblauch. Stuart Skinner has wrapped blocker and glove around the No. 1 net job, following Holland’s tough decision to boot Jack Campbell to the minors. And yeah, they have a couple of guys named Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl again running the offense at full throttle.

Then there’s right winger Zach Hyman, glue guy, the grit-and-goal-scoring component the Maple Leafs only dream about having in their lineup. They once had a guy like that. In fact, it was Hyman, but they deemed all their other fine offensive cutlery too valuable and let him walk as a free agent (seven years/$38.5 million) in the summer of 2021.

“Not all free agents work out,” McDavid mused recently to veteran scribe Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal. True that. But as McDavid underscored, few players in the league come with Hyman’s outsized compete level.

“He’s been above and beyond anybody’s expectations,” said an admiring McDavid.

“He’s always around the net,” added former Maple Leafs teammate Auston Matthews, “and he’s one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever played with.”

During their 12-game run, Hyman rolled up a 9-5–14 line and entered weekend play on track for 55 goals. As of Thursday night, he had produced 181 points in his 195 games with the Oilers.

Zdeno Chara, hired on in Boston in the summer of 2006, established the gold standard for UFA signings. Big Z returned backbone to the franchise and recast its culture, one still being carried on today. Mark Messier came to the Rangers via trade, but his presence on Broadway was as transformative and as impactful as Chara’s was with the Bruins.

Hyman’s impact in Edmonton is not of the Chara/Messier magnitude. He is, though, proving to be the essential, dogged offensive ingredient that very well could help the Oilers clinch their first Stanley Cup title since 1990. His presence in the lineup is very similar to the roles Tomas Holmstrom and Johan Franzen filled in Detroit, where their combined 26-year tenure helped lead the Red Wings to four Cup titles.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs, with all their dipsy-doodling high-paid forwards, still search for a way for all the fancy parts to get the job done. It can be so confusing.

ETC.

Should they stay or should they go?

We noted here last weekend that the Lightning and Senators looked like prime candidates to move a franchise piece. Nothing yet. And perhaps nothing ever. In Tampa, GM Julien BriseBois made clear Tuesday that he will not trade cornerstone, face-of-the-franchise Steven Stamkos.

“You can all write that,” said BriseBois. “Steven Stamkos is not getting traded, so you can put that one to bed.”

Steven Stamkos has played all 16 of his NHL seasons in Tampa Bay with the Lightning. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Parting can be such sweet sorrow, ya know?

The Islanders dynasty, deftly curated by Bill Torrey, crumbled quickly in the mid-’80s, Torrey reluctant to deal off his beloved gang that delivered four consecutive Cup wins. The Islanders have not won the Cup since ‘83 and haven’t played in a Cup Final since ‘84.

The Oilers, who became the next dynasty, started dealing when Peter Pocklington traded (read: sold) Wayne Gretzky to the Kings after their fourth Cup win in 1988. They won in ‘90, then moved more parts (including Mark Messier to the Rangers), but never got enough back for the likes of Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson, Paul Coffey, Grant Fuhr et al. But to their credit, at least they tried.

Of more recent vintage, neither the Blackhawks nor the Penguins moved their franchise pieces in time to regenerate the magic. Granted, clubs make the makeovers all the more difficult in today’s NHL because they typically grant their star players no-move contracts. Great talent withers on the vine and franchises die with them.

It has been hard on Bruins fans, and the franchise, to see cornerstones Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, and Zdeno Chara all leave with not a single asset in return. Tim Thomas was dealt to the Islanders in 2013 for parts unknown (at least never made public).

Stamkos, his deal of eight years/$68 million about to expire, can depart via the UFA market this July. Fellow Lightning icon Victor Hedman is on target for the same in July 2025.

It sounds as if BriseBois has chosen his path, but history says holding on too long is the path best not taken.

Michael Pezzetta has shown little reluctance to mix it up, as the Montreal fourth-line winger did against Ottawa's Zack MacEwen on Thursday. Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/Getty

Pezzetta adds pop

The Canadiens, who visited TD Garden Saturday night, have shown again they’re still on a l-o-n-g crawl back to respectability.

The Canadiens badly need top draft pick David Reinbacher (No. 5 last June) to develop into a franchise back liner. His progress has been slow in Europe (Kloten, Swiss) this season, in part because of injury and also the firing there of coach Gerry Fleming early in the season.

One small factor in their potential resurgence has been the, shall we say, spirited play of bottom-six forward Michael Pezzetta, a late pick (No. 160 overall) in the 2016 draft. The 6-1 left winger, who grew up in Toronto, brings to the lineup a consistent “nasty” element that, frankly, the Bruins could use.

Pezzetta logged nine fights last season and has added five more this season, including a bout Thursday night with Ottawa heavyweight Zack MacEwen. Be still your Dave Schultz heart. Prior to puck drop at the Garden, he’d never had a tête-à-tête with anyone on a Boston roster.

“Standing up for the logo,” he recently said to the Montreal Gazette’s Herb Zurkowsky, defining his role.

“Pride, and the fact that you at least give a [expletive] still,” added Pezzetta, explaining one fight he had with the Kings’ Andreas Englund when the Canadiens were being blown out. “I care when I put their jersey on.”

Entering the weekend, the Bruins had 10 fights this season, led by Trent Frederic (4) and Jakub Lauko (2).

John Tortorella is making waves behind the bench in Philadelphia, his fifth NHL franchise as a head coach. JOHN WOODS/Associated Press

Loose pucks

The Flyers, under coach John Tortorella, look intent on ending their three-year absence from the postseason. They entered the weekend with five straight wins and were within 2 points of tying the bedraggled Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan. Torts has them playing with purpose (the Torts way) and the goaltending has finally come around. Carter Hart (12-8-3) has returned to form while in a job share with 24-year-old Swedish rookie Samuel Ersson (12-5-3), the 11th goaltender chosen in the 2018 draft. Hart was the first goalie selected (No. 48) in ‘16 . . . Bruins captain Brad Marchand, provided that he is not interrupted by injury, will play regular-season game No. 1,000 here Feb. 13 vs. the Lightning. Marchand will be only the eighth player to pull on the eight-Spoked-B 1,000 times. To date, 384 NHLers have reached the grand plateau . . . Exact date to be determined, but the Sharks will retire Joe Thornton’s No. 19 next season. Now 44, Jumbo played 15 years and 1,104 games for the Sharks after being dealt from Boston. Teammate Patrick Marleau’s No. 12, the only one retired in Sharks history, went to the Tank’s rafters in 2023 . . . Ex-Bruins bench boss Rick Bowness, in town with his soaring Jets on Monday night, will celebrate his 69th birthday Thursday. Not a finer guy to be found in the whole Mad Mad Mad Mad World of the Original 32. “Bones,” then only 37, was let go here in 1992 after only one season behind the Bruins bench, GM Harry Sinden abruptly deciding to have the sterner fist of Brian Sutter rule the bench. Bowness steered the Bruins into the Eastern Conference finals, a level of postseason success they would not reach again until winning the Cup in 2011. The coaches fired in Sutter’s wake included Steve Kasper, Pat Burns, Mike Keenan, Robbie Ftorek, Mike Sullivan, and Dave Lewis. Bowness, the longest-serving coach (including years as an assistant) in NHL history, will be running the Central Division bench in the upcoming All-Star Game.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.