Mike Whalen seals the deal for host Natick in super-quad sweep of Andover, Walpole, Whittier and Catholic Memorial

“It was so good,” Whalen said. “That kid, he’s a really good wrestler to start. It seemed like a very close match. I was beating him, but the atmosphere of it was so intense that we all came together and that win really mattered.”

The sophomore heavyweight delivered, earning an escape, a takedown, and a near fall against Andover’s Jacob Medeiros in the second period after starting on bottom. Whalen’s 10-1 major decision helped the Natick wrestling team clinch a 41-33 win Saturday.

NATICK — In a dual meet between two premier teams, Natick’s Mike Whalen needed to stay composed with the home crowd behind him.

The Redhawks (15-0) swept their home super quad with wins over Walpole (66-9), Whittier (51-24), and Catholic Memorial (61-15).

The big one, though, was Andover, a force in the Merrimack Valley. Their 120-pounder Jason Ballou and 132-pounder Nicholas Archambault each earned their 100th victory on the day, two of four to go undefeated at the meet for the Golden Warriors (13-6).

“We’re not scared of teams with that lineup,” said Natick coach Bob Anniballi. “We have to grind out matches, no one’s rolling down for us. We graduated 10 guys last year and we have a lot of new faces in the lineup. The tradition and the pride help, but these kids are grinding out the matches.”

Mike Mortarelli (106 pounds) and Jack Sullivan (113) each won to put Natick ahead, 11-0. Ballou, Yandel Morales (126), and Archambault each pinned for Andover for 18 points total, with Archambault recovering from down 5-2 to pin. Natick won the next four and didn’t look back.

“It was electric,” said Natick senior captain Ethan Opela, who pinned at 150. “We were building off our guys, helping them out, encouraging them, telling them what to do from the sideline.

“We stayed true to our program and I think today’s performance was a reflection of that.”

▪ Taunton (244 points) put the Cape Cod Invitational well out of reach from Boston Latin (220) in the finals, putting seven wrestlers on the top step and placing 11 at Sandwich High.

Mike Leskoski (120 pounds), Landen Rodriguez (126), and John Mandeville (144) won their finals bouts, before the Tigers rattled off four more champions in a row with William Buffington (165), Kingston DaCosta (175), Ethan Harris (190), and Elijah Prophete (215).

Harris broke the school record for wins at 123, now sitting at 125 career and 23-0 on the season.

On the girls’ side, Malden/Everett placed five to win with 62 points. Katelyn Vo won the second round robin group to be their only top finisher.

▪ Haverhill (248 points) won the Timberlane Invitational in Plaistow, N.H., finishing ahead of Chelmsford (188.5).

Mike Morris (113), Brent Nicolosi (165), Jayden Flanagan (175), and Matt Harrold (215) won individual titles for the Hillies.

Lowell (89 points) won the girls’ bracket, placing six wrestlers. Saphira Sao (114 pounds), Amada Moundele (185), and Amelyiah Martinez (235) won championships.

• Bristol County/Dighton Rehoboth (292.5 points) won the Cohasset Invitational with 15 placers, including four champions: Griffin Machie (106 pounds), Luis Garcia (113), Malakai Risotti (175), and heavyweight Brady Benfeito.

• Xaverian juniors Nate Sayers (126 pounds) and George McAteer (132) earned first place at the Colter Abely Mid Season Classic at Mercy High in Middletown, Conn.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.