Here’s what the Red Sox’ rivals in the AL East have been up to this offseason

The Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees all have postseason-quality rosters and may not be done making improvements. The Yankees need a starter, the Jays another bat, and the Orioles have been oddly quiet.

As the Red Sox tamp down expectations , their neighbors in the American League East are on a different road.

▪ Blue Jays — They fought hard for Shohei Ohtani before he signed with the Dodgers. Their moves since have been modest ones, signing infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, retaining center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, and signing Cuban righthander Yariel Rodriguez.

Third baseman Matt Chapman remains a free agent and that could be where Kiner-Falefa fits. Toronto also could use a reliable designated hitter.

More than anything else, the Jays need Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, and Daulton Varsho to rebound offensively. The Jays were eighth in the American League in scoring last season after finishing second in 2022.

▪ Orioles — As was the case last offseason, Baltimore hasn’t done much. The only notable addition was signing Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $13 million contract to close as Félix Bautista recovers from Tommy John surgery.

The argument can be made that the Orioles didn’t have to do much after winning 101 games last season. Their seven most valuable hitters (based on bWAR) return, as do seven of their top nine pitchers, which includes taking Bautista out of the mix as he is not expected to return until 2025.

A lineup led by Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Ryan O’Hearn, and Anthony Santander was fourth in the American League in runs last season. But the Orioles were swept by the Rangers in the first round of the playoffs, getting outscored by 10 in three games.

“For us, it’s now taking that next step and being able to advance in the postseason,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I think our guys are going to come in really, really hungry. It was a great experience for us last year, but we want to go further.”

Baseball’s top prospect, 20-year-old shortstop Jackson Holliday, finished last season in Triple A and could be ready in a few months.

The rotation could use a boost. Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Grayson Rodriguez, and Tyler Wells return, but Kyle Gibson signed with the Cardinals.

The hope is John Means will step into Gibson’s spot. He returned from Tommy John surgery to make four starts at the end of last season and had a 2.66 ERA. But soreness didn’t allow him to pitch in the postseason.

How will Ryan Mountcastle and the Orioles follow their division title? Rob Carr/Getty

▪ Rays — Tampa Bay seemingly weakened its roster by trading Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot to the Dodgers for righthander Ryan Pepiot and outfield prospect Jonny DeLuca. But Pepiot is a candidate for the rotation and DeLuca is likely to be in the outfield rotation.

Outfielder Luke Raley was sent to Seattle for shortstop José Caballero, while righthander Andrew Kittredge went to St. Louis for outfielder Richie Palacios.

The biggest additions could be the return of starters Shane Baz and Jeffrey Springs from injury during the season and the further development of 22-year-old Taj Bradley.

With Wander Franco still in legal limbo, the Rays have several options at shortstop, including 20-year-old Junior Caminero, who made his debut last season.

The Rays have accomplished sustainability, making the playoffs five years in a row. But they’re 1-7 in the postseason since 2021.

▪ Yankees — It’s a must-win season in the Bronx after Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone kept their jobs following an 82-80 finish.

Cashman traded for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo in December to remake the outfield and signed Marcus Stroman as a rotation piece. It’s a combustible mix. Soto is a year away from free agency, as is Verdugo. Stroman is with his fourth team since 2019. The Yankees are counting on Carlos Rodón to stay healthy and Aaron Judge is their choice in center field, which brings injury risk.

Last season’s influx of young talent raised hopes and convinced Hal Steinbrenner not to make big changes.

CHECK-IN

Breslow reflects on Sox’ progress

The big news that came out of Craig Breslow’s interview with the Globe this past week was his statement that building a playoff contender was going to be a more deliberate process than the Red Sox led fans to believe in October.

As Chaim Bloom nods his head knowingly, don’t blame Breslow. He was given a budget to work with that apparently doesn’t include top-line free agents.

If you’re hoping the Sox will suddenly change course and sign somebody like Jordan Montgomery, good luck. Agents say the Sox do little more than check in on such players.

What turned into a 30-minute conversation with Breslow did reveal a few positive developments.

He feels good about the pitching infrastructure that is being built. New pitching coach Andrew Bailey had several options before choosing the Red Sox. Director of pitching Justin Willard, who was hired in November, did good work with the Twins.

Dan DeLucia, formerly the minor league rehab pitching coach, has been promoted to Triple A pitching coach. He joined the Red Sox in 2022 after spending nine seasons on the Ohio State staff.

The Sox also hired Kyle Boddy as an adviser. He worked for the Reds in player development during the 2020-21 seasons. Boddy founded Driveline Baseball, the cutting-edge baseball lab in Kent, Wash. Driveline will remain his focus, but Boddy will be available to consult with the Sox.

Brayan Bello has a chance, but the Sox have not developed a starter of note in 15 years or so. Breslow believes that will change soon, citing what he sees as a projectable group of pitchers at Double A who will benefit from the new development group.

Now three months into the job, Breslow acknowledges it has been a challenge running a department with several hundred people while working to build a competitive roster.

“It can feel like you’re not focused enough on one thing because of the cost of something else. This job’s a little bit of Whac-A-Mole,” he said.

Breslow has been leaning on the experience of people who have been with the organization.

“Constantly trying to empower those around me that I’ve identified as deserving of some autonomy,” he said. “Giving them the reins a bit. Every day is an opportunity to share my vision of the organization.”

Breslow elevated Paul Toboni from a scouting role to assistant general manager and indicated other promotions are in the pipeline.

“It’s really important that I balance those people with a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge and the contributions they can make with getting fresh perspectives and new ideas,” he said.

Could there be departures from the staff?

“I want to be very deliberate with how I approach that,” Breslow said. “And balance that out with ensuring that everyone here is in a position to contribute as much as they can.”

Breslow is looking forward to spring training and having the group together in the same place.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Fans and media make a lot out of leadership. A player shows emotion or says the right things after a loss and that’s seen as leadership. But leadership is mostly where your feet are.

Triston Casas is a good example. He went to Texas this month to take part in Trevor Story’s minicamp for middle infielders. He then came to Boston to spend time with the players in the rookie development program this past week. Earlier in the offseason, Casas went to the Dominican Republic to spend time with players there.

Casas shows up early for games, stays late, and is always in the batting cage or weight room. He shows up.

Casas turned 24 this past week. But he’s what amounts to a veteran presence on the ever-changing Red Sox roster.

▪ Start the countdown on Alex Cora? As the once championship-driven Sox settle into life as a second-tier team, Cora isn’t likely to sit around waiting for the window to open. He’s signed for one more season and would not lack for opportunities as a free agent.

▪ Breslow reiterated his preference for not having a regular designated hitter, saying his plan remains to rotate at-bats through a number of players. He voiced confidence in the idea that Masataka Yoshida will improve defensively, but ultimately Yoshida may fit best as the DH.

▪ The Sox signed 45 international amateur players this past week. They spent $1 million of their $5.92 million bonus pool on outfielder Vladimir Asencio of the Dominican Republic. The rest was spread around with the idea that the Sox have the means to develop raw talent.

The group included three prospects from the Bahamas. The Sox have signed four Bahamians over the last year.

“That market is teeming with athletes who are just learning to play baseball,” assistant GM Eddie Romero said.

▪ Righthander Isaiah Campbell, who was acquired from Seattle in November, is only the second player from Portugal to make the majors. The first was Frank Thompson, who played 12 games in 1875.

But before the good people of New Bedford invite him to the Portuguese Feast for a linguica sandwich and a malassada, Campbell is an Air Force brat whose father was stationed at Lajes Field on the island of Terceira at the time.

“I’m not Portuguese. But I am from there,” he said. “It’s a fun thing that I’m only the second player born there.”

Campbell grew up at Olathe, Kan., and played at Arkansas. He was a second-round pick in 2019 who made his debut last season. Campbell averaged 95 miles per hour with his fastball last season with Seattle over 39 innings.

“I didn’t expect a trade, but this is a good situation for me,” Campbell said. “Whatever role it is, hopefully I get an opportunity.”

▪ Righthander Anderson Espinoza, once a highly regarded Red Sox prospect, signed to play in Japan for the Orix Buffaloes, Yoshida’s former team.

Espinoza, who turns 26 in March, was traded for Drew Pomeranz in 2016 amid much wailing from the prospect cognoscenti. A series of injuries followed and Espinoza has appeared in only seven major league games.

▪ Jim Rice will be in Cooperstown for the Hall of Fame’s East-West Classic on May 25. He will be one of the coaches in a game that will pay tribute to the Negro League All-Star games of the past.

Former Red Sox David Price and Chris Young will be among the participants.

ETC.

Braves’ future is mapped out

Does any team, even the Dodgers, have it better than the Braves?

Atlanta has averaged 97½ victories the last four full seasons. Manager Brian Snitker is signed through 2025. General manager Alex Anthopoulos recently had his contract extended through 2031.

Six starting position players — right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (2027), second baseman Ozzie Albies (2027), center fielder Michael Harris II (2032), first baseman Matt Olson (2030), catcher Sean Murphy (2029), and third baseman Austin Riley (2033) — have long-term deals that include team options.

Anthopoulos also made a series of moves to land left fielder Jarred Kelenic from Seattle, who has five years of team control.

All-Star righthander Spencer Strider is signed through 2028 and closer Raisel Iglesias through 2025.

When Atlanta wanted to improve its rotation depth, Anthopoulos traded infielder Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox for Chris Sale, then promptly signed Sale to an extension through 2025. He also added to an already strong bullpen.

Meanwhile, the Braves have six or seven pitchers ranked among their top 10 prospects, according to most evaluators.

The logistics help. Truist Park, which opened in 2017, is the centerpiece of an entertainment district that includes two hotels, 23 restaurants or specialty food shops, nine retail outlets, a 3,600-seat concert venue, and a movie theater. The ballpark is technically in Atlanta but well north of downtown and close to tony suburbs.

“The guys there want to stay there,” Grissom said. “A lot of them live in Georgia or aren’t far away in Florida. It’s a good situation.”

Could Jordan Montgomery end up back as part of the defending champion Texas Rangers? Christian Petersen/Getty

Extra bases

With spring training less than a month away, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, J.D. Martinez, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, and Jorge Soler were still free agents going into the weekend. The players and their agents have every right to work the market as they see fit. But at some point, the league, the players, and the agents should come together on a way to condense the endless offseason. The slog hurts the game. The World Series ended nearly 12 weeks ago and we’re still in staring contests? . . . The Reds signed Xander Bogaerts’s cousin, 16-year-old third baseman Juan David Brown of Aruba. Like Bogaerts, he’s a tall infielder who can hit. In all, four Arubans were signed this past week . . . The Pirates signed a 16-year-old outfielder from Panama named Iverson Allen this past week. No word if any prospects are named Allen Ray, Carter Vince, or Wade Dwyane . . . Dusty Baker is now a special assistant to the front office of the Giants. Here’s hoping it’s not a ceremonial position and that Baker will be an active resource to the team. You don’t find many people with his level of knowledge about baseball, or most anything else for that matter . . . Old friend Sandy León accepted a minor league deal from the Royals with an invitation to spring training. León picked up a World Series ring with Texas last season and is riding a 12-year streak of appearing in the majors . . . Steve Garvey is running for Senate in California as a Republican. He is one of 27 declared candidates to replace the late Dianne Feinstein. Hall of Famer Jim Bunning represented Kentucky in the Senate from 1999-2011, part of a long political career that started in 1980. Garvey has never held office . . . Fox Sports added retired Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright as an analyst. If the handful of playoff games he’s done in recent years is any indication, Wainwright has a bright future. He has a genuine appreciation of the game’s history and deep knowledge of how teams use data in the modern age . . . There are discussions in Chicago about the White Sox building a new ballpark on a parcel of land in the South Loop close to downtown. Whatever they do has to be better than dismal Guaranteed Rate Field . . . The Nationals hired Sean Doolittle as a pitching strategist. The 37-year-old lefthander retired in September after an 11-year career that included five seasons in Washington. In Jim Hickey, Ricky Bones, and now Doolittle, the Nationals have a solid group of pitching coaches . . . Happy birthday to Chris Hammond, who is 58. The lefthander played 14 seasons in the majors from 1990-2006 and was a member of the Red Sox in 1997. Hammond was signed as a starter but opened the season in the bullpen before going into the rotation April 24, then was back in the bullpen a month later. He finished the season 3-4 with a 5.92 ERA and one save. Hammond retired after the 1998 season, then returned in 2002 and appeared in 250 more games.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.