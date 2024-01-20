Randy Burridge reminisces, relishes Bruins’ hatred of the Canadiens

Capped by a 4-1 victory in Game 5 at The Forum , it was Boston’s first postseason series win over Montreal since 1943, ending a run of 18 straight eliminations by the Habs.

A gritty left winger with a deft scoring touch, Burridge played six seasons here (1985-91) and was part of the team that ousted the Canadiens in the 1988 Adams Division finals.

“I remember coming into the locker room after that. ‘We got rid of the curse, right?’ " Burridge said Saturday at Warrior Arena. “We got rid of the curse, and that was a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

The Bruins beat the Devils to reach the Stanley Cup Final, then bowed to the Oilers. They were again done in by Edmonton in 1990.

“Unfortunately, we ran into Gretzky and company, but just a great era there,” said Burridge, who had six goals and 27 points across the two runs to the Final.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Burridge was back in Boston as the franchise celebrated its “New Blood, New Beginnings” era, which recognizes teams from 1986-2000.

Burridge, who collected 108 goals and 223 points, and was a plus-53 in his Boston tenure, said it was special that Saturday night’s game was against the club he despised while wearing the Black and Gold.

“We wonder how the rivalries are nowadays. Back in the days, we hated anybody that was a Montreal Canadien. We hated ‘em, right? And then I started playing with other teams. I got traded to Washington, went on to Los Angeles, and then played in Buffalo. But just, that hatred kind of went away,” said Burridge. “I wonder how these guys feel toward that rivalry. I don’t know, but I’m sure it’s still there, right? All these years. The Bruins-Canadiens — nobody likes the Canadiens.”

Advertisement

Burridge has lived in Las Vegas the last 25 years. He said he sees a lot more of his old teammates since the Golden Knights joined the NHL.

“I’ve seen Ray [Bourque] a couple times. He was in Vegas 10 days ago. But I always say, ‘Ray, I’m so happy you won the Cup in Colorado.’ And he’s like, ‘Stumpy, we should have won it with the Bruins.’ That’s the first thing he says,” Burridge said. “We had a great, great team back in those days. A bunch of great guys and, got close twice, right? Finals twice. We never won it, unfortunately, but a great bunch of guys.”

Many happy returns

The Bruins welcomed back four players against the Canadiens: defensemen Brandon Carlo (concussion) and Derek Forbort (groin), forward Matt Poitras (upper-body injury), and goalie Linus Ullmark (upper-body).

Carlo suffered the concussion when he “ran into an elbow” in Colorado on Jan. 8 and acknowledged it was a “slow process” early on.

“I’ve been through this before, so it’s something that I take seriously and it’s hard at times because in the moment, you can start to feel really good, but you’ve still got to pay attention to the little things, the little symptoms that are still lingering,” he said. “And from there I’ve got to focus also on my history with concussions, just for the future. But overall, I wouldn’t put myself in this position if I didn’t feel fully confident to be out there and playing to the best of my ability.”

Advertisement

With Carlo and Forbort, the Bruins get their top penalty-killing pairing back for the first time since Dec. 3, when Forbort went on long-term injured reserve.

“He brings a different presence to our lineup, especially on the penalty kill,” said Carlo. “And throughout these past couple of years, we’ve definitely gained a comfort and a certain communication level on the penalty kill that I feel like has been working well for us.”

Praise for his partner

Ullmark started against the Canadiens, his first action since being hurt Jan. 9, during overtime against the Coyotes. In Ullmark’s absence, Jeremy Swayman went 3-0-1 and was named to his first All-Star team. “I never had a doubt,” Ullmark said of his partner’s ability to carry the load. “He’s an All-Star for a reason; it’s very well deserved and I thought that he would make it on the initial [round] and not the fan voting. That’s how I felt about it. That’s how good he’s been for us this year, and it’s always a fun thing to battle against the best. I think that he had the same kind of a mind-set last year when I had the opportunity to go [to the All-Star Game], so I’m very happy for him.” . . . The Bruins assigned defenseman Mason Lohrei and center Johnny Beecher to Providence. Lohrei has played in 27 games with Boston with three goals and six points. Beecher, used mainly as a fourth-line center, had five goals and seven points in his 39 games . . . Hampus Lindholm turned 30 on Saturday . . . Boston’s homestand continues Monday against the Rick Bowness-coached Jets . . . Song of the night: “The Rhythm of the Night,” by Corona and Sean Finn.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.