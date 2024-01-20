These Bay State natives were a Magnificent Seven for the US women hockey’s gold-winning roster at the U18 Women’s World Championship

The pair of sisters from Wayland, who attend Phillips Academy Andover, reveled in the celebration with Big Blue teammate Molly Boyle, a junior from Scituate who committed to Yale. Once medals were presented to the victors, Boyle commented to Caroline about how surreal the moment was, and how heavy the medal weighed around her neck.

In the pandemonium, sophomore Caroline Averill searched for her younger sister, Maggie. Locking eyes before embracing with a bear-hug, Caroline described the triumphant moment as one that she’ll never forget.

Members of Team USA leapt over the boards, throwing their gloves and helmets into the air and piled on top of goaltender Layla Hemp as the Americans cherished winning the gold medal game over Czechia, 5-1, in the U18 Women’s World Championship in Zub, Switzerland, last Sunday.

“When the buzzer hit, it was crazy,” said Maggie. “It almost still doesn’t feel real. It was something that I’ll remember forever, especially doing it with my sister and with [teammate] Molly [Boyle].”

Nestled neatly on their dorm room desks, the world championship medal presents a stark contrast from desk lamps, assorted papers, and memorabilia that most high school students have by their side doing homework.

The Phillips Academy trio were three of seven Massachusetts players to win gold, an integral part of the team’s nucleus.

“We’ve all played with or against each other our whole lives,” said Boyle. “Being there together was super special and knowing another familiar face with similar experiences, you can relate to them and talk to them.”

Caroline played on the same line with Kassidy Carmichael on the East Coast Wizards U12 team. Carmichael splits time between the North American Hockey Academy (NAHA) and Westford Academy and is committed to Ohio State for hockey and lacrosse.

Carmichael tallied twice in the third period for the Americans to pull away in the gold medal game, tipping home a shot from Boyle for the insurance goal.

“When I was younger, Minnesota was the state of hockey,” said Carmichael, of Westford. “All of these Minnesota girls were on the team, but it’s nice to see that girls from Massachusetts are successful at this level. I don’t think this many girls from the state have ever made the team.”

“In the past years, there haven’t been that many Massachusetts kids,” said Caroline. “It was nice for the seven of us to put Massachusetts hockey back on the map.”

NAHA teammates Alanna Devlin (Marshfield, committed to Boston College) and Quinn Taylor (Centerfield) also graced the roster, with Taylor as an alternate. Carmichael sat next to Devlin in the locker room. The pair of best friends served as a steadying presence for one another.

Braintree native Morgan McGathey, a junior at Thayer committed to Harvard, played well on the power play and penalty kill.

“They’re special friends for life,” said McGathey. “To do it with them and to lean on them when I was struggling, to have them have my back is something that I’ll never forget.”

Coach Liz Keady Norton, a Braintree native who played at Milton Academy and Princeton, honed the group into a well-oiled machine, incorporating a Bill Belichick-esque approach about players doing their job. Norton coached at Andover High until 2014 and now is the head coach of the Dartmouth women’s hockey team.

“I am so Massachusetts-proud, but those kids in particular were hard-nosed workers that were willing to do the extra one percent and what was asked of them,” said Nolan.

Additional opportunities for high level players and a commitment to growing the game have helped accelerate the level of play in the Commonwealth.

“Massachusetts as a whole, it’s a big accomplishment for seven of us to be on that team but we wouldn’t have been able to do that without all of the competition around us,” said Boyle. “My teammates at Andover, most of them are from Massachusetts.

“The high level in this state is so important to focus on because those are the people that we’re playing against every day, training with. We push each other to be better.”

Nolan noted how the players were not just tremendous athletes on the ice, but carried themselves well and served as role models for her young children and all young women.

One thing is clear: the future of the game in the Commonwealth is in good hands.

“I think the game has grown tremendously,” said Nolan. “There’s way more depth in quality hockey players. There’s still a smaller percentage of truly high end players, but the next tier has definitely grown and that’s what feeds that top tier.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.