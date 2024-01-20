A healthy Trevor Story ready to show what he’s truly capable of with the Red Sox

Continuity is a vestige of the past for the Red Sox. But leadership is needed for the team to achieve even moderate success in the coming season.

Bet this does: The only players remaining who appeared in the 2021 postseason are Devers, Bobby Dalbec , Tanner Houck , Nick Pivetta , and Garrett Whitlock .

SPRINGFIELD — That Rafael Devers is the only member of the 2018 Red Sox still with the team probably doesn’t come as a surprise.

It’s a role that shortstop Trevor Story is eager to take on.

Because of injuries, Story has played only 137 games for the Sox and hit .227 with a meager .685 OPS since agreeing to a six-year, $140 million contract before the 2022 season.

More is needed, on and off the field.

“I pride myself on being a well-rounded player and I know that’s who I am,” Story said Saturday during the team’s Winter Weekend event. “I haven’t shown that over the first couple of years here in Boston.

“The defense has been there, but I’m really excited to show Boston and the fans who I am as a total package.”

Story was 12 days into his recovery from Tommy John surgery at this time last year. He came off the injured list on Aug. 8 and immediately improved the team defensively but struggled at the plate.

Now the Sox need him to be a run producer in the middle of the order and anchor the infield. The Sox started eight different shortstops last season and nine second basemen. The lack of familiarity was crippling defensively.

“We were a better team when Trevor came back,” infield coach Andy Fox said. “That’s where it starts, having him where he belongs.”

The Sox also believe Vaughn Grissom will settle in at second base after being acquired from the Braves for Chris Sale.

Grissom, 23, is part of a group of young players the Sox are counting on to change the direction of the franchise.

Story hosted Grissom, 21-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer, and 21-year-old second baseman Nick Yorke for a minicamp in Dallas earlier this month.

“They’re really hungry and they want to improve, and I think the talent is obviously there,” Story said.

Story was a free agent deep into spring training in 2022 and Boston was not his preferred destination. It hasn’t worked out well so far but there’s time to turn that around.

“We have to play better,” he said. “It starts with us in spring training competing. A little bit more of a culture based on competition is going to help us a lot and get more out of the players that we have now. And that starts with me.”

Manager Alex Cora has noticed a shift in Story’s demeanor now that he’s past the injuries.

“Trevor has taken a step forward,” he said. “He’s a guy that is very hungry. He’s had the opportunity; it hasn’t happened for him. Trevor’s been great throughout the process the last few weeks. We’ve been in touch about everything.”

Story sees Devers and Pivetta also being leaders.

“It’s going to be up to us to embrace that,” he said. “It’s not our job to talk about who we should have or shouldn’t have. It’s our job to show up and get the best out of the group that we have. We feel confident about that.”

Bello wants the ball

Cora took a pass when asked who the Opening Day starter would be. But Brayan Bello raised his hand.

“I want to be up there, the first or second starter,” the 24-year-old righthander said via an interpreter. “That’s my mentality, to compete for the top level of the rotation.”

Bello was 12-11 with a 4.24 earned run average last season. Lucas Giolito or Pivetta are the only other viable candidates.

Bello said his offseason focus has been command of his slider, a pitch he feels will complement his sinker and changeup well.

“For me to have a pitch that will break to the other side, it’s huge,” he said.

Bello will leave for Fort Myers,Fla., Sunday to continue his offseason work.

Whitlock bulks up

Whitlock couldn’t work out much last winter as he recovered from hip surgery. He’s made up for it, adding muscle. The idea is to help prevent the injuries that have stalled his career the last two seasons. “Making sure my shoulder is strong enough to withstand whatever workload comes my way,” he said. “And really building up my legs to be able to handle the full 162. I was barely walking in November last year.” … Triston Casas has been working to build more strength this winter. “For as big as I am, I don’t hit the ball as hard as I should,” said Casas, who’s listed at 6 feet 5 inches and 244 pounds. “I feel like that will help keep my legs under me.” Casas was sporting a bushy red beard. He plans to lose it before spring training, saying he wants his face to be tanned … Jarren Duran is back to sprinting and lifting weights with his usual vigor after recovering from surgery on his left big toe in August. “I’m healthy; I’m full go,” he said. Duran is approaching spring training with the idea that he needs to compete for a job. “I have to be hungry and come out and do my thing,” he said … Connor Wong was rooting for Nate Eovaldi to win the World Series with Texas. Both players live in the Houston area and have been offseason workout partners for several years. “Just extremely happy for him because I know how hard he works,” Wong said … Hitting coach Pete Fatse spent plenty of time on the road after the season. He met in person for workouts with Casas, Devers, Grissom, Story, Wilyer Abreu, Reese McGuire, Ceddanne Rafaela, Pablo Reyes, and Enmanuel Valdez.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.