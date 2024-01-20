Woburn girls, North Andover boys run away with titles at MSTCA Division 2 state relays

Woburn won the close races — edging Hopkinton by a hundredth of a second in the shuttle hurdles in a winning time of 30.00 seconds — and it won going away — claiming the 4x800 in 9:55.11, more than 13 seconds better than runner-up Marshfield.

Whether it was on the oval or on the infield, the Tanners delivered. Woburn won each of the first four races and ran away from the field with 58 points, with Reading finishing second (31) and Algonquin third (30).

With so many top seeds, Woburn girls’ track coach James Fletcher admitted that he was a bit nervous entering Saturday evening’s MSTCA Division 2 Relays at the Reggie Lewis Center.

“Did I think we could win the first four events? I did. Did I expect to? No,” Fletcher said. “But when that happens and you get that kind of pad, everyone else just relaxes and focuses on performances instead of trying to catch other teams.”

It took more than 2½ hours for someone to get the best of the Tanners, when Concord-Carlisle won the 4x200 in 1:47.63, with Woburn finishing second (1:48.53) nine-tenths of a second back.

Kayleigh Curll, Katelyn Clark, Kayla Buback, Sydney Metivier and Kaitlynn Butler were all part of two victories.

Curll, a sophomore who initially joined the team last year to condition for lacrosse following soccer season, credited recent graduates Colleen Curran and Giovanna Scire with fostering the importance of the team element in indoor track, as they reached nationals a year ago.

“They pushed me to be the person I am today,” said Curll, who ran the second leg of the shuttle hurdles, opened the 4x50 and also ran a leg of the 4x200. “I used to be really stressed out about all the races, and they always told me if you do your best, that’s all we can ask for, and they pushed me to be the kind of person I am today, when it comes to track and even outside of track.”

It’s an attitude that permeates through the entire team.

Fletcher hopes a meet like Saturday’s can help later in the winter at the Division 2 state meet, where Woburn has been the runner-up to Wellesley in each of the last six years.

Buoyed by an 18-point performance in the 4x50, North Andover rolled to the boys title for the fifth straight time and eight of the last nine with 76 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Peabody (39.5) and Algonquin (38).

“This whole day was shocking with the way we did it,” said North Andover coach Jason Guarente. “We knew we could come in and compete, but the way it unfolded was a little bit of a surprise.”

Wyatt Sanchez, Ajani Muzasadila, Trevor Hunter and Soham Nath only needed 21.63 seconds, breaking Woburn’s 2012 meet record of 22.15, for the victory. The ‘B’ team of Aiden Potter, Ernesto Fiallos, Owen Delaney and Ben Iglesias placed second in 22.41.

“That was a big event we had focused and planned on,” said Guarente. “We knew we had a lot of good 55 runners that could potentially score. To get a meet record in that event, I didn’t see that coming.”

The Scarlet Knights also won the shot put relay (134-25) and the 4x400 (3:32.14) and scored in every event except for the 4x800.