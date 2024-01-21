After a frozen Sunday, a thaw is in store for the week ahead

Temperatures in Boston are expected to peak at 25 degrees around midday, with windchills as low as 8 degrees by Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service. But the mercury will rise to a little over 32 degrees — just warm enough for icy sidewalks to begin thawing — by noon Monday, with windchills in the mid-20s.

Somewhat warmer, at least by the end of the week, that is.

Below-freezing temperatures are lingering throughout Massachusetts Sunday, capping off a frigid week marked by windchill advisories and dangerously cold conditions. But it will all give way to a warmer week ahead.

“[For] the Boston area, it looks like temperatures tomorrow should warm up above freezing,” said Bill Leatham, a forecaster in the weather service’s Boston office. “And that’s generally the case for much of southern new England, the only exception might be up in the Berkshires where it’s still going to be below freezing on Monday.”

By 10:30 a.m. Sunday, no windchill advisories were in place across the state. The windchill in Boston was around 10 degrees at noon.

Worcester, Fitchburg, and Greenfield were expected to see highs of 23 degrees Sunday, while parts of the Cape near Provincetown can expect highs of 28 degrees, according to the weather service.

Single-digit windchills will freeze western parts of the state most of Sunday, including Lowell and Pittsfield, where 0-degree windchills are forecasted between Sunday and Monday morning.

Leatham said most of the state will continue to warm up throughout the week.

Leathem said temperatures will peak in Massachusetts Thursday, with parts of the southern coastal area warming to the low 50s. Paired with a chance of rain later in the week, that may help melt some of the remaining snow.

“That’s much better at melting the snow than just the temperatures themselves,” he said. “That will most likely eat away at some snowpack.”

It will be a similar picture across New England, especially in southern New Hampshire and southeastern Maine, Leatham said, adding that most of Vermont will be in the low 30s by Tuesday, he said. He said areas in higher elevations may not thaw until closer to Thursday.

The Maine cities of Caribou and Bangor will stay below freezing until Thursday, according to the weather service’s Portland, Maine, office. Caribou will fall to 2 degrees overnight Sunday into Monday, with windchills of minus 9 degrees.

If Boston warms up as expected Monday, the city will have been below freezing for around 140 hours, according to Bryce Williams, also a forecaster at the weather service’s Boston office. That translates to just shy of six days.

Though punishing, that’s not even close to the city’s record of 395 hours — more than 16 days — below freezing, which stretched from Feb. 5 to 21, 2015, Williams said. The agency has collected hourly weather data in Boston since 1943.

“We’ve still got a ways to go,” Williams said with a laugh.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu warned residents over the weekend to take precautions. The forecast did not drop low enough Saturday for the city to declare a weather emergency, but Wu’s office warned that extreme cold increases the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ community centers opened Saturday to allow people to warm up during normal operating hours, according to Wu’s statement. The city’s Southampton Street and Woods Mullen emergency shelters remain open 24/7 and offer respite from the cold, according to the city’s website.

Barbara V. Trevisan, a spokesperson for the Pine Street Inn, said Saturday that the shelter brought additional beds and cots into common areas to keep up with increased numbers of people seeking warmth.

Trevisan said the shelter’s outreach teams were canvassing the city and encouraging people to come in from the cold. She asked everyone to keep an eye out for people who appear to be having trouble in the cold, and to call 911 if needed.

















