Contract talks expected to resume Sunday between striking Newton teachers, School Committee

Newton schools Superintendent Anna Nolin will contact parents by 7:30 p.m. Sunday on whether students can return to school Monday morning, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in an email to community members Saturday night.

The Newton Teachers Association faces a court order to return to work and to announce an end to their work stoppage by 3 p.m. Sunday.

Striking Newton teachers and School Committee negotiators were expected to resume contract talks Sunday in a final attempt to reach a new agreement and avoid canceling classes Monday for nearly 12,000 public school students.

But defiant union leaders have pledged to keep the strike going if they have not brokered a new contract for its roughly 2,000 members.

“We’re standing up for our students, we are engaging in civil disobedience,” union president Mike Zilles said during a Saturday evening press conference following the day’s negotiations.

Union members approved a strike Thursday and walked the picket lines Friday.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, and Fuller has repeatedly called for the city’s educators to end the work stoppage while contract negotiations are underway.

“The Newton School Committee is providing a pathway to the union for re-opening our schools tomorrow while allowing negotiations to continue by providing substitute teachers for members of the core bargaining committee,” Fuller said in an email to community members early Sunday afternoon.

“We are doing this to put our kids first. The union can decide right now to let our kids be in school while the adults negotiate,” said Fuller, who also serves on the School Committee.

On Sunday morning, the School Committee said it has put forth proposals on compensation and the other major issues in the negotiation and are awaiting the union’s responses.

If an agreement is not reached Sunday, the committee said it will propose to the union that the sides continue talks while students and staff return to school.

“The decision to close schools tomorrow is solely in the hands of the NTA,” the School Committee said in an email to parents Sunday morning.

Newton’s educators have worked without a contract since Aug. 31, and the current round of talks have stretched for about a year and a half.

The average teacher in Newton earned about $93,000 during the 2020-21 school year, according to state data.

Educators are seeking a 13 percent pay increase over three years, and the School Committee proposes an 8 percent hike, according to a School Committee analysis.

Zilles has said the union’s other proposals include limiting increases in the cost of health insurance; an improved parental leave policy, having a social worker in every elementary and middle school, and giving elementary school teachers additional preparation time.

Sunday’s negotiations were scheduled to resume around 10 a.m. at the Newton Public Schools’ administrative offices, but it was not clear whether that had happened.

Outside the building Sunday, throngs of Newton educators and their supporters demonstrated and sang pro-union songs. One child held a sign that read: “My teachers deserve better!”

Inside the building, there were few encouraging signs.

The schools’ negotiating team said in a text message to the Globe that the union had requested a delay in talks.

“The NTA has had the most recent proposal before them since 3:00 pm yesterday and they have not responded,” the schools’ text message said.

But David Bedar, a member of the union’s executive committee who teaches history at Newton North High School, said in a text message that the talks had started.

He also said that the Schools Committee had presented their proposals in the form of giant pieces of paper hung on a wall Saturday, after union members waited four hours for a response to their proposals.

The School Committee "did not give us a written version of their proposals until hours after that," Bedar said.









