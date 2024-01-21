Days after sentence, community marks three years since killing of Henry Tapia

Kapsalis, 57, was sentenced Wednesday — just two days before the anniversary of Tapia’s death — to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Tapia was killed three years ago Friday after being struck by a car in what officials have called a “ racially motivated murder .” He died the evening of Jan. 19, 2021, after being run over by a white man, Dean Kapsalis, who allegedly yelled a racial slur before running over Tapia with his pickup truck.

BELMONT — Family, friends, and neighbors gathered Sunday afternoon to mourn Henry Tapia, a 34-year-old Black and Latino man killed by a white motorist during a 2021 road rage incident.

At vigils and marches that marked the past two anniversaries, community members mourned Tapia’s life and called for justice in the case against Kapsalis. Sunday’s commemoration was the first since the sentencing, and attendees noted that it felt different.

Speaking to the crowd outside 45 Upland Road, where the deadly collision occurred, Courtney Morton, Tapia’s girlfriend and the mother of his 6-year-old son, Eli, said the sentence was a relief. But any punishment, she said, would pale in comparison to the pain of the family’s loss.

“It’s not going to bring Henry back, but there’s some kind of closure,” Morton said. “It’s all just a blur. And now, three years later, it’s a lot smaller of a crowd, but it means so much more for me today than it did three years ago, because you guys are the ones that have truly walked with us each year.”

Among others who shared memories of Tapia was Dorchester resident Jacqueline Caldwell, who said her granddaughter is friends with Eli and her son was Tapia’s best friend. Caldwell said she used to babysit Eli when his parents wanted a date night.

“We lost a really good person, and I just want to say we miss him so much, still,” Caldwell said, pausing briefly. “We still miss him.”

Jacqueline Caldwell of Dorchester (in pink) tells a funny story about Henry Tapia as his girlfriend, Courtney Morton (second from right), laughs. Caldwell knew Tapia well as he was friends with her son, and later on she would babysit Tapia’s son. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Dozens strong, the crowd walked from Upland Road to the intersection of Weber and Pearson Roads — traveling the few blocks to the home Tapia shared with Morton, to complete a journey he was on that day but never able to complete.

Kapsalis and Tapia were both driving when they encountered each other and got into a verbal argument before stepping out of their cars, according to court records. Tapia began by accusing Kapsalis of not using his turn signal, records show, but the argument quickly devolved into “an exchange of vulgarities.”

Audio captured by neighbors’ video cameras recorded Kapsalis calling Tapia a racial slur before running the man over with his car, the Globe previously reported.

More than three years later, attendees on Upland Road, wearing heavy coats and scarves in the bitter cold, held signs reading “We love you, we miss you.”

Tapia’s son, Eli, led the charge, waving his arms as he ran down the road.

Among Sunday’s attendees were state Senator Will Brownsberger, who represents the Suffolk and Middlesex District, and Assistant Superintendent Lucia Sullivan for the town’s schools.

Sullivan called Belmont “a community that’s working hard to define itself” after decades of racial and economic transition.

“I think it’s really important for residents of the community to stand up for racial justice and be really clear about what they value and believe in,” she said.

Sullivan was living in California at the time of Tapia’s death, but she said she felt its impact resonating upon her return to Belmont. Sunday was her first time attending the anniversary march, she said.

Daniel Garcia, a longtime friend of Tapia, said Tapia — who he and other friends referred to by the nickname “Henny” — “had so much personality.”

As the walk concluded, a half-dozen of Tapia’s friends stood in a circle exchanging stories. They said he lives on through inside jokes and catchphrases they still quote. Garcia quipped that they were “probably all inappropriate.”

Garcia said he and Tapia bonded over a shared love of the fighting video game Tekken, playing online in their spare time and traveling to tournaments in Massachusetts and beyond.

The next installment in the Tekken series comes out Friday, the first since Tapia’s death, Garcia noted.

“That’s something he would have 100 percent enjoyed,” Garcia said.

Morton suggested Garcia host a Tekken tournament to honor him and raise funds for a scholarship launched in his name.

Kapsalis will be eligible to go before the parole board in around 12 years, and Morton said she plans to attend to show the board “what we still deal with” in Tapia’s absence.

“Hopefully, we can keep him there all three tries,” she said. “I heard the parole board’s pretty fair in Massachusetts, so I’m not too worried.”

As the crowd dispersed, Morton embraced Garcia in a hug. She told him that Eli looks “just like his father.” Garcia agreed that the boy has Tapia’s smile.

Morton’s remarks echoed those she made at the sentencing less than a week earlier, noting to the court the resemblance of the boy to his father.

“My son has to serve a life sentence without his father,” she told the court. “[M]y son also fears that one day this will happen to him, because he looks just like his dad.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.