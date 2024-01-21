Dean Phillips compares himself to Liz Cheney, expresses openness to a third-party White House bid

The Minnesota congressman, who’s in an uphill battle against President Biden ahead of New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday, spoke at length about his background in business and politics and his family history, portraying himself as a candidate who would “represent everybody” by reaching across the aisle and putting common sense over party affiliation.

HAMPTON, N.H. — More than 100 attendees crammed into the Old Salt Restaurant at Lamies Inn for a Q&A session Sunday afternoon with Democratic presidential hopeful Dean Phillips .

But he also cast himself as a candidate running against his own party and the status quo, and took aim at Biden for skipping New Hampshire’s primary.

“In democracy, if you don’t see those candidates in the cafes and on the streets and in town halls, you don’t get to know them,” he said. “And then we don’t even know what we’re voting on, and then two parties just hand us two options that are kind of the lesser of two evils.”

Phillips commended former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney for criticizing former president Donald Trump, and compared her criticism of the Republican Party to his own decision to run against the incumbent Democratic president.

“I’d seen Liz Cheney stand up for principle, and I thought my time is right now too, so I called on the president to pass the torch,” he said.

Biden should not be running for reelection, he added.

“It is a danger to the country to run when you are knowingly going to lose to one of the most dangerous people in the world,” he said.

Polling suggests Phillips is likely to finish in a distant second in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, followed by self-help author Marianne Williamson in third. Biden’s name won’t be on the ballot, but his supporters have launched a write-in campaign, and two-thirds of likely Democratic primary voters have said they plan to participate in the write-in effort.

What might Phillips do thereafter? Answering a voter question about his path to the nomination, Phillips said he would consider running as a third-party candidate or perhaps with a No Labels ticket.

“I will do anything it takes as long as the data supports it to defeat the most dangerous man in the world,” he said, referring to Trump.

Trump supporters took a contrasting view as they waited in line for a rally with the former president in Concord on Friday. Many were eager for a second Trump term, which they believe would bring greater economic prosperity and put America in a stronger position globally.

“I love Trump,” said Linda Desmond, 63, of Concord.

Desmond, who works in accounting, said she was a registered Democrat for many years before switching her party affiliation and voting for Trump in 2020. Her personal finances improved during Trump’s first term, she bought a house, and her retirement account was growing, she said.

"Trump has a good record," she said, noting that her personal finances improved during his first term. She said she bought a house and saw her retirement account growing, which she credits to him.

But Desmond did agree with Phillips on one thing about Biden: “What he’s doing just does not work.”

Steven Porter of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.