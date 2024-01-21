Dorchester woman, 19, charged with punching, stomping on sister after night of drinking in Boston

She was also ordered to stay away from her sister, to refrain from alcohol and drug use, and to be fitted with a GPS tracking device if she’s released, prosecutors said. Gillenwater is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 8. Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

Dream Gillenwater was arraigned Thursday at Boston Municipal Court in Roxbury on one count of assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot and a sidewalk, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 19-year-old Dorchester woman who allegedly punched her sister and stomped on her head after a night of drinking in Boston last month was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail at her arraignment last week, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at 174 Ipswich St. in the Fenway on Dec. 8, prosecutors said. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman on the ground who was seemingly out of breath, according to the statement.

Gillenwater, who allegedly appeared to be intoxicated, told the officers she and her sister had been out drinking, prosecutors said. She was allegedly verbally abusive toward the officers, the statement said.

“A witness told police that he saw the two arguing at a bus stop and then saw Gillenwater ‘slugging’ her sister in the back of the head as the sister attempted to walk away,” the statement said. “The witness intervened to stop the altercation while calling 911.”

Gillenwater allegedly continued to assault her sister even after she fell to the ground, prosecutors said. Investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby school that allegedly showed Gillenwater stomping on her sister’s head several times.

The video also allegedly showed Gillenwater standing with both feet on her sister’s head, prosecutors said. It then allegedly showed her grabbing her sister’s head and slamming it against the sidewalk about four times.

“The brutality of this assault is evident from the facts, but that it was an attack on a sibling gives it an added dimension of tragedy,” Hayden said in the statement. “It’s fortunate for the victim that the witness called 911 and police responded so quickly.”

