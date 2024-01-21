Kai, 16, is outgoing, creative, and brave

Hi, my name is Hailey but I go by Kai. Below is a letter I have written to help you get to know me.

I am a sociable, funny, cool, kind, sweet, and outgoing person.

I am someone who likes to stay on topic, listen to others, and am a good planner. I consider myself a brave person and a hard worker.

I would also describe myself as artistic and creative. I enjoy singing, playing guitar, and making crafts. I was recently accepted to a local trade school, and I am excited to start there. I hope to open a restaurant one day and learn how to cook more.

Advertisement

I have several family members who I am close with including my aunt and grandmother. I am particularly close with my aunt who I speak with about funny things, my emotions, and my hopes.

Along with my many strengths I also have many talents and interests. I like to ride horses, play hockey, video games, board games, and go swimming. I like to cook, bake, and draw anime.

I am looking for a family that will love me and have fun with me! I would like to do many activities with my family including horseback riding, arts and crafts, movie nights, and cooking/baking. I am also learning to play the piano.

I also would be a big help to my family by doing chores, playing with any siblings, and making everyone laugh. I would also love a visiting resource. I hope to speak with you soon!

Sincerely, K

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/5454

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

Advertisement

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.