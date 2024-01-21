Man shot and killed early Sunday morning at home in Nashua, N.H.

A man was fatally shot at a home in Nashua, N.H. early Sunday morning after police arrived, authorities said.
The incident began with a domestic disturbance call at a home on Marie Avenue, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement.
The man has not been identified. Police were involved, but no officers were physically injured, the statement said.
It was not immediately clear whether police or the man fired weapons at the scene.
There is no threat to the public, the statement said, and the incident remains under investigation.
No further information was released.
