More than 20 lost skiers and snowboarders rescued from backcountry in Killington, Vt.

A large group of skiers and snowboarders was rescued after they became lost in the Vermont backcountry on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

At around 2:30 p.m., police were notified that between seven and nine skiers and snowboarders had become lost in the backcountry, and after an investigation, authorities determined that 21 people, including six children, were lost, according to a statement released by the Killington Police Department.

A dozen emergency responders from Killington Search and Rescue hiked, snowshoed, and skied uphill about 5 miles to rescue the lost group and bring them to safety, according to the statement. All the skiers and snowboarders were extricated, and they warmed up in a Killington Fire Department rescue truck and rescuers’ personal vehicles as they awaited rides home, according to the statement.