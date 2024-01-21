One killed, eight injured in four-vehicle crash on Route 110 in Dracut, officials say

One person was killed in a multi-car crash on Route 110 in Dracut on Saturday night that left multiple others seriously injured, officials said Sunday.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, according to an update on the collision released by the Dracut Police Department. Eight other people were treated for injuries by emergency responders at the scene and taken to local hospitals, officials said.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near 1020 Merrimack Ave., according to the statement. When police arrived at the scene, they found that four vehicles were involved in the crash, and multiple people had suffered serious injuries, according to the statement.