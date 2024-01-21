Red Line issues cause delays, some attributed to ‘extreme cold weather’

“While MBTA crews have been working all weekend in bitterly cold temperatures to keep the system operational, there have been some interruptions in regularly scheduled service,” said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesperson for the T, in an e-mail. “The MBTA apologizes to riders who were inconvenienced by these delays.”

MBTA officials attributed some of Sunday’s mechanical problems to the “extreme cold weather,” including a cracked rail and issues with the train propulsion system.

A slew of delays caused by mechanical issues and police activity clogged the MBTA’s Red Line amid sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday morning and early afternoon, according to the T, leaving some travelers shivering on platforms as they waited for trains.

Advertisement

The issues had begun by 7:05 a.m. Sunday, when the MBTA announced Red Line delays of about 10 minutes after staff repaired a cracked rail near Charles/MGH station. A half-hour later, the MBTA announced that the delay had been cleared.

In very cold weather, the rails can contract, sometimes resulting in a crack in the rail, MBTA officials said. Crews made temporary repairs and are slated to permanently repair the rails late one night this week, when the train service is not operating.

Just after the first delay had cleared, at 7:47 a.m. the MBTA posted on social media that a disabled train at Harvard station would cause Red Line delays of about 15 minutes. At 8:16 a.m., another post announced the clearing of those delays.

Almost a half hour later, the MBTA said the Red Line’s Braintree branch would face delays of about 30 minutes after earlier disabled trains were taken out of service. The delays were said to be cleared as of 9:12 a.m.

Then, just before 11 a.m., a chain of delay announcements began to fill the MBTA’s social media account: first, 20-minute delays caused by a train with a mechanical problem at Downtown Crossing, and then 15-minute delays after the train was removed from service.

Advertisement

The first two trains that were disabled Sunday experienced issues with the propulsion systems, as the cold weather caused moisture in air hoses to freeze and restrict free flow of air, MBTA officials said.

The third disabled train had a power issue, but it wasn’t immediately clear what caused it, T officials said.

At 11:17 a.m., the MBTA posted that there would be delays of about 25 minutes because there was police activity at the Central Square station and said trains might have to stand by at stations.

This was caused by a “disorderly person,” said MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesperson, in a statement.

An update just before noon said there were southbound delays of about 20 minutes after the issue, but that service was proceeding.

At 12:41 p.m., the MBTA announced that the delays were cleared.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.