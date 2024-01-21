Temperatures are set to rise in Southern New England, and there's a chance of snow Tuesday into Wednesday

Snow showers left a coating to an inch or so in spots Saturday evening, mostly over Cape Cod and the north shore. These were the result of the cold air rushing over the relatively warm Atlantic, aka ocean effect. We have another chance of a little bit of snow later Tuesday into early Wednesday. Until then there won’t be any wintry weather.

Temperatures were in the teens once again early on Sunday as modified arctic air held tight over New England. This will be a relatively brief bout of cold, and you’ll notice some moderation Sunday afternoon, but certainly the rest of the week is going to be milder.

Obviously there’s still plenty of winter ahead of us, but climatologically the coldest days of the winter are right about now. The chart below shows the concentration of the coldest two days happening around the 21st or 22nd of January.

As one would expect, there is a trailing off of the coldest days once we get deeper into February. Another thing to notice on that chart is that the coldest temperatures are also increasing as we continue to warm the climate. The bar graph on the upper right clearly indicates a loss of below-zero days since the turn of the 20th century.

The coldest two consecutive days of the year typically occur in late January, but can happen from December to March. NOAA Data

Looking at the week ahead, Southern New England will sit on the boundary between mild air for January and more typical air much of the upcoming week. Tuesday into Wednesday we will be on the colder side of the boundary and therefore as precipitation arrives Tuesday evening, it will take the frozen form.

Some snow is likely overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Weather Bell

The Wednesday morning commute is the only one where I see a potential slowdown from winter weather. It appears that there will be some snow around the morning commute transitioning over to rain as temperatures warm to near 40.

This doesn’t look like a big deal, but the timing of it may be such that we have some delays early Wednesday. It’s still 72 hours away and the specifics will need to be ironed out in the coming days. I don’t think the snow will be more than an inch or two from the way it looks now.

We then stay above freezing for the rest of the week with lots of melting and a return to bare ground. There’s likely to be some waves of low pressure bringing rainfall at times. I’m not expecting any major storminess, but nevertheless sunshine will be very limited if at all from roughly the middle of the week until the upcoming weekend.