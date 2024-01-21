Wilbraham officer, suspect in stable condition after hours-long overnight shootout

Wilbraham officers arrived at a home on Old Carriage Drive, a small road ending in a cul-de-sac, around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, the department wrote on Facebook. There, they “exchanged gunfire” with a man.

By midday Sunday, State Police and Wilbraham police had not publicly identified the officer or the suspect, who was also in stable condition, State Police said.

A Wilbraham police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a dramatic standoff Saturday night that ended after police crashed an armored vehicle into a house and arrested the wounded suspect, according to authorities.

One officer was shot, suffering serious injuries, according to police.

Local officers called in reinforcement from the State Police around 8:40 p.m. as the man barricaded himself in the home, according to State Police. An hours-long standoff ensued, with the road blocked off as tactical teams, negotiators, and more specialized State Police squads converged on the area, State Police spokesperson David Procopio said. Troopers brought drones and bomb-squad robots.

Negotiators made contact with the man, Procopio said in a statement.

And as the standoff continued, troopers from the tactical unit rescued “two occupants of the home who had escaped onto the roof of the house’s adjoined garage,” the statement said.

Shortly after midnight, the tactical unit crashed an armored Bearcat vehicle, “with its battering ram extended,” into the home, breaking a large window on the first floor, according to State Police. A trooper from the drone unit then flew “an unmanned aerial vehicle” through the broken window and into the home, sending a video feed back to incident command, Procopio said.

The video showed the man inside a front breezeway, conscious but suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

The tactical unit told the man not to move before entering the home and arresting him, Procopio said. Troopers found a handgun and ammunition next to the man, who was taken to a local hospital under police guard, he said.

The incident is under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department, State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.