Trump supporters arrive ahead of New Hampshire primary

Enduring frigid temperatures, people flocked to see former President Donald Trump days before the pivotal New Hampshire primary.

By Erin Clark Globe Staff,Updated January 21, 2024, 38 minutes ago
A Trump supporter waved a Trump flag while waiting outside SNHU Arena for former President Trump’s arrival to Manchester, NH.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Attendees take a selfie while attending a campaign event for former president Donald Trump in Concord.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., addressed attendees at the Trump headquarters in Manchester.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


A Trump supporters got creative while trying to stay warm as they waited for hours outside of the SNHU Arena ahead of former President Trump’s arrival to Manchester.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Trump supporter Edward X. Young wore Trump buttons while waiting in line ahead of Trump’s arrival to the SNHU Arena in Manchester.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Trump supporter Edward X. Young wore Trump branded sneakers while waiting in line ahead of Trump’s arrival to the SNHU Arena in Manchester.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Trump supporters check out merchandise hung on the side of an RV while waiting in line ahead of Trump’s arrival to the Grappone Center in Concord.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks to members of the press at the Trump headquarters in Manchester.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Former President Trump exits the stage after delivering remarks at a campaign event in Concord.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Trump supporters wore their best Trump themed attired while waiting to be let into the SNHU Arena for former President Trump’s arrival to Manchester.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Trump supporters stand in line for hours in frigid temperatures while waiting to be let into the SNHU Arena for former President Trump’s arrival to Manchester.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Trump flags are displayed in a pile of snow ahead of Trump’s arrival to the SNHU Arena in Manchester.Erin Clark/Globe Staff