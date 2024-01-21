At least 70 deaths in US are connected to severe winter weather

Last Monday in Tennessee, a man died after he fell through a skylight while clearing snow from the roof of a business. On Tuesday in Pennsylvania, five women from the same family were killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer, just moments after they had convened on the side of a snowy highway following a separate accident. And on Wednesday in Oregon, a tree branch, weakened by wind and ice, took down a live power line that killed two adults and a teenager.

The number is likely to grow as authorities scramble to assess the death toll from the bitter chill, frozen roads and high winds, especially in parts of the country unused to extended bouts of a deep freeze.

At least 70 people across the United States died from weather-related causes after more than a week of frigid winter storms and brutally cold temperatures, according to reports from state officials, police departments, medical examiners and news outlets.

Tennessee suffered a particularly high number of fatalities. At least 25 people there appear to have died of weather-related causes, including hypothermia, falls and traffic accidents, according to state health officials. And in Oregon, at least 11 people are reported to have died of weather-related causes, including the three who were killed by the power line. Both states declared a state of emergency last week, as did Kentucky, where at least five people died during the cold snap.

“Everyone, please take time today to check on your family, friends and co-workers and make sure they have what they need to stay safe and warm,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday.

Traffic accidents — often caused by cars spinning out of control on icy, snowy roads — are among the most common causes of death during cold snaps. Hypothermia is another threat, especially for people who do not have access to shelter or heat. And downed power lines can raise the risk of fire or electrocution.

But cold-weather fatalities are difficult to count. The causes of death vary widely, and it can take time for authorities to pinpoint the exact circumstances of a traffic accident, a heart attack or a fall.

Weather across the country remained frigid Sunday, with Nashville, Tennessee, hitting a low of 3 degrees. Parts of Texas had temperatures in the 30s on Sunday, and Chicago and Milwaukee saw temperatures in the teens.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.