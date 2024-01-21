Ron DeSantis suspends his campaign for president and endorses Trump

The timing, just two days before the Jan. 23 primary, could provide a boost to former President Trump, whom DeSantis endorsed in his video. Many DeSantis supporters have indicated as their second choice, according to polling. At the same time, it could come at the expense of Trump’s nearest challenger, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who has spent the last few days barnstorming the state to try and pull off an upset in the closely-watched first-in-the nation primary.

“I am today suspending my campaign,” DeSantis said in a video posted on X .

MANCHESTER, NH — Days after signaling his campaign was pulling out of New Hampshire, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decided to use the state as a backdrop to suspend his bid altogether.

Saturday’s announcement that DeSantis would be in the state on Sunday, after his campaign signaled less than a week ago he was shifting his resources to South Carolina, immediately raised eyebrows. A daily Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC-10 tracking poll has shown him holding in single digits in the race’s final days.

DeSantis bet heavily on Iowa, investing countless hours and millions of dollars through his campaign and an affiliated super PAC building a vast ground game. Attempting to run to the right of Trump, he stocked his campaign speeches with dense discussions of policy and of his time in Florida, but failed to convince base voters there that they should choose him over the original.

But in the end, he eked out a second place finish in Iowa over Haley, 21.2 percent to 19.1 percent, but still finished nearly 30 percentage points behind Trump who received 51 percent of the vote.

DeSantis held a series of town halls in New Hampshire this week, even as he darted back and forth to South Carolina to project strength on Haley’s home turf ahead of that state’s Feb. 24 GOP primary.

During a town hall in Dover, he ruled out the prospect of serving as Trump’s vice president. And although his interest in the state had publicly waned, his most ardent fans here were undeterred.

Lynne A. Mari of Derry, a Republican voter, said after a DeSantis event in Nashua on Friday that he had absolutely earned her vote. She lauded him as a “true conservative” who stands up for his beliefs.

At the same time, Mari said it’s clear the Republican voters around her are on board with Trump, so she won’t be surprised if Trump wins the New Hampshire primary and the GOP nomination.

Mari pinched her nose and smirked as she said she’ll vote for Trump in November if he wins the GOP nomination.

“Do I want to? No,” she added with a sigh. “I’m kind of done with him.”

In many ways, the best days of DeSantis’ presidential run came before he launched. In 2022, a year where Republicans took losses around the country, the story went, DeSantis not only won re-election decisively but was able to further consolidate power in the Sunshine State. The presidential buzz was immediate, deafening and for good reason.

But from day one of his presidential campaign, there were signs of trouble.

Instead of a traditional announcement, DeSantis participated in a glitch-filled Spaces with X owner Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

It was all downhill from there. The campaign and much-touted super PAC were plagued with infighting, the spending was lavish rather than strategic, and the candidate himself appeared unable to connect with Republican voters under the glare of the national spotlight.

Trump attacked him early and often, making the former acolyte a frequent subject of ridicule both online and at his rallies.

For months, DeSantis did little or nothing to push back against the Trump onslaught, and by the time he began to hit back against the former president — most obviously in the final days in the run up the Iowa Caucuses — it was too late.

Jess Bidgood and Steven Porter of Globe Staff contributed to this story.

Jackie Kucinich can be reached at jackie.kucinich@globe.com. Follow her @JFKucinich and on Instagram at @JackieKucinich.