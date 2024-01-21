Nikki Haley doesn’t have to win on Tuesday in New Hampshire to sustain her campaign, Sununu says

Nikki Haley can sustain her presidential campaign into the next round of primaries even without a win in Tuesday’s contest in New Hampshire, the state’s Governor Chris Sununu said.

Sununu, New Hampshire’s popular chief executive, endorsed Haley for the party’s nomination and has campaigned extensively with her across the Granite State. Most polls show Haley trailing frontrunner Donald Trump by double-digits. Haley, former governor of South Carolina and an ex-UN Ambassador, finished third in Iowa’s Republican caucus on Jan. 15.

Asked in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” if winning in New Hampshire was a must for her campaign to continue into her home state, Sununu said “no” and that Trump had tried to advance that “narrative” in order to “knock” everyone out of the race.