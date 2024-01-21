Will the race for the GOP nomination end in New Hampshire?

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and the former governor of South Carolina, now has the head-to-head matchup against Trump she has long desired in as favorable political terrain as she could ask for, since New Hampshire has a large population of moderate voters who dislike Trump.

The unceremonious exit Sunday of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida from the race for the Republican presidential nomination has raised the stakes of the First in the Nation Primary, turning it into what could be the last chance to slow former president Donald Trump’s romp to the nomination.

“It’s now one fella and one lady left,” Haley said with a smile during a campaign event at a lobster pound in Seabrook, where she urged voters to move on from both President Biden and Trump. “This comes down to, what do you want?”

But, with polling showing her trailing Trump by double digits, the former president and his advisers indicated they will use the results here as a cudgel to pressure Haley to get out of the race, too.

“Nikki Haley just has to win New Hampshire,” wrote Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, two top Trump aides, in a memo sent to reporters after DeSantis dropped out and backed the former president.

Trump, who has in recent days and weeks resorted to racist attacks about Haley’s birth name, Nimarata, and eligibility to be president, nevertheless said Sunday that he is expecting a blowout victory.

“She’s unelectable,” Trump said of Haley at a Sunday night rally in Rochester. “I think we’re gonna have the same kind of result here as we did last week in Iowa.”

After the polls close in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the primary will move to territory that is expected to be more politically inhospitable for Haley. Next up is Nevada in early February, where she is competing in a state primary that the state GOP is ignoring in favor of its own caucus, which it will hold on a different day. Then comes South Carolina on Feb. 24 — a place where Trump enjoys deep support, even though Haley was elected as governor there twice.

“This is the only state left where somebody not named Trump could make a run at him to try to beat him,” said Dave Carney, a Republican strategist who is based in New Hampshire who is not affiliated with either candidate. Still, he said, Haley’s chances look slim.

“New Hampshire voters are notoriously late deciders, so something could happen, but it’s not probable,” Carney said.

The DeSantis drama turned Sunday into one of the more dizzying days of the sleepier-than-usual lead-up to the New Hampshire primary. The Florida governor, who left New Hampshire last week to focus his energy on the more conservative electorate in South Carolina, stoked intrigue Saturday night when he canceled a series of planned television appearances Sunday morning and scheduled an afternoon campaign stop in Manchester.

Then, the combative conservative once seen as the biggest obstacle to Trump’s continued domination of his party dropped out of the race Sunday afternoon the same way he entered it: with an appearance on X, the online platform formerly known as Twitter. Speaking in a video from Tallahassee, Fla., he said he had no clear path to victory and immediately threw his support behind Trump.

At the Manchester bar where DeSantis was to have appeared, a buffet table had already been set out with a red tablecloth and bottles of barbecue sauce, but there wasn’t a single DeSantis sign or staffer to be seen.

“Hey,” shrugged the bartender, Alex Gutierrez, “I guess I can watch football now.”

Far from New Hampshire, Trump’s GOP allies moved quickly to portray the nominating contest to be as done and dusted as DeSantis’s event.

“Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee,” Senator Steve Daines of Montana, who is heading up Republican efforts to take control of the Senate in the fall, posted on X. “I am encouraging every Republican to unite behind him.”

DeSantis’s exit is expected to boost Trump on Tuesday, since the two men sought to appeal to a similar swath of the conservative base. On Sunday, however, Haley insisted she planned to stay in the race for the long haul.

“Only one state has voted. Half of its votes went to Donald Trump, and half did not,” she said in a statement. “We’re not a country of coronations.”

As she crisscrossed vote-rich southern New Hampshire on Sunday, Haley kept her attention on Trump, intensifying her attacks against the former president. What began Thursday as a gentle effort to urge voters to move on from both the current and former presidents by Sunday was a pointed insinuation that he is too old to run.

“Trump goes on and on multiple times, saying that I prevented the security on January 6th at the Capitol,” Haley said Sunday in Derry, referring to a Friday night rally when Trump appeared to have confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I wasn’t even anywhere near the Capitol. I wasn’t in office. He said it over and over again. But the reality is he was confused,” she said.

But she and Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican Trump critic who is her most visible backer in the state, also took pains to temper expectations about how well she will do in New Hampshire. She finished third in Iowa, a couple of percentage points behind DeSantis, who finished second but 30 points behind Trump.

“In Iowa, I wanted to be strong — we did that,” Haley said. “In New Hampshire, I want to be even stronger than that.”

She was careful not to define what a “strong” performance in New Hampshire might look like. “We’ll find our what strong and stronger is on Election Day,” Haley said.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Saturday, Sununu said Haley does not have to win Tuesday’s primary to stay in the race.

“I don’t think any of these are must-win states,” Sununu said.

But even her own supporters look at it differently.

Kathleen O’Connor, 72, an independent voter who went to see Haley at a Saturday night rally and plans to cast a ballot for Haley on Tuesday, worried that a poor showing here would effectively end the race.

“Then it’s done, I think it’s done,” O’Connor, a writer, said. “The message New Hampshire should send to people is that there is a viable opportunity.”

Richard Sribnick, 73, a physician from South Carolina, had come north to volunteer for Haley with the hope that a good showing here could help her back in their shared home state.

“She has to do very well,” he said at an event she held in Hampton on Friday. “She can’t lose by double digits here, I don’t believe. Because I think South Carolina is going to be hard for her because South Carolina, South Carolinians are wonderful people but I think that they stand by what their beliefs are and there is a large contingent who support Donald Trump in South Carolina.”

Some voters have come to view Haley as the only person standing between the likelihood of another contest between Trump and Biden.

This year’s New Hampshire primary “feels more important than ever, because the majority of the people that I know, the majority of the people in the rest of the country, do not want a Trump-Biden rematch,” said Deborah Bailin, a lawyer who lives in Londonderry, at Haley’s event in Derry on Sunday morning.

Haley said Sunday that, even if she falters in the primary, she has no plans to give voters another opportunity to cast a ballot for her by running on the third-party ticket that the group “No Labels” seeks to assemble.

“I’ve never been interested in that. That’s not the goal,” she said. “I am a Republican through and through. That’s what I’m running for.”

