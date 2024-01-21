‘A last indignity’ at Fernald: records strewn about crumbling site

So here we are, once again degrading individuals with disabilities by abandoning their personal records. Shame on the City of Waltham for not securing these records as it promised when it purchased the Fernald. Shame on the state Division of Capital Asset Management and the Department of Developmental Services for bickering over who should secure this information. All should step in right now and honor the people who lived and, in many cases, died under dehumanizing conditions by immediately gathering up and appropriately storing their records.

I was aghast when I read the article by Oliver Egger, with photos by Bryan Parcival, about Fernald client records being abandoned and strewn inside the buildings and around the property ( “The shameful afterlife of the Fernald School in Waltham,” Ideas, Jan. 14). For many years I was employed at what is now the Department of Developmental Services, working to move individuals from Fernald and other Massachusetts institutions into the community. It was a relief when, one by one, these hellholes were closed and we could be assured that they would never warehouse and mistreat people again.

June Elizabeth Rowe

Arlington





Chronicles of broken lives treated like so much trash

“The shameful afterlife of the Fernald School in Waltham” shows the deplorable state of the now-empty Fernald center for people with intellectual disabilities and the spectacle of health and treatment records of former residents spread around the decrepit buildings for anyone to see. This felt like a last indignity that people who lived there over decades were forced to endure.

It was not enough that those residents lost all agency in their lives and were segregated from their community, friends, and family. But then the chronicles of their health conditions, struggles, and needs were treated like so much trash.

It would appear that those responsible for monitoring the site did not have the decency to gather those records and ensure that the privacy of these individuals — many of whom are still living — was protected. Not only is this exposure of highly personal information a violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which prohibits disclosure of sensitive personal health information, but it is also a violation of the humanity of the individuals whose intimate details are spread across the decaying foundations of this haunted place.

So much progress has been made in Massachusetts to create community supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Unfortunately, these images remind us that, as Faulkner wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

Valerie J. Bradley

President emerita

Human Services Research Institute

Cambridge