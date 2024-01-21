Rent bidding wars are making for a brutal apartment hunt

Since the so-called free market will bear just about anything in the name of profit, I suggest we take it a step further.

Thank you to Elijah Nicholson-Messmer for exceptional reporting and writing on the rent bidding wars ( “What are rent bidding wars costing you?” Address, Jan. 14).

Instead of a game of musical chairs for would-be renters, let’s create a sort of “Game of Homes” in which participants really get down and dirty, pitting their strategic skills, cunning, and, of course, weapons in a real fight to the signed-lease finish.

Since we all love nail-biting entertainment, this would make a perfect entry into the reality TV world. We’ll watch the battles rage among modest-income aspirants, twentysomethings backed by wealthy parents, and people with three jobs who still can’t put food on the table. And we’ll get to see the interiors of loads of Boston-area apartments most of us can’t afford!

Advertisement

Far-fetched? Too gruesome? Depends on the kind of city you want this to be.

Good luck contestants, and, as they say in “The Hunger Games,” may the odds be ever in your favor.

Daphne Bishop

Brookline

The writer is a renter.





Can landlords really get away with this?

How can a landlord ask accepted tenants for more money after their application has been approved and they’ve signed a lease? That is a contract and should be end of story.

Frederick A. Liberatore

North Billerica