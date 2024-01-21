Celtics at Rockets: After first home loss, Boston opens Texas swing in Houston

After falling to the Nuggets in a thriller on Friday that ended the Celtics’ perfect home start at 20 games, Boston will hit the road for three games starting with a back-to-back in Texas.

The Celtics are in Houston on Sunday for the return matchup with Ime Udoka’s Rockets. Boston easily dispatched Houston last Saturday in a 145-113 blowout.

The young Rockets have struggled as of late, winning just two of their last seven, but scraped past the Jazz in overtime on Saturday thanks to 37 points from Alperen Sengun.