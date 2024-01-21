Celtics at Rockets: After first home loss, Boston opens Texas swing in Houston

After falling to the Nuggets in a thriller on Friday that ended the Celtics’ perfect home start at 20 games, Boston will hit the road for three games starting with a back-to-back in Texas.
The Celtics are in Houston on Sunday for the return matchup with Ime Udoka’s Rockets. Boston easily dispatched Houston last Saturday in a 145-113 blowout.
The young Rockets have struggled as of late, winning just two of their last seven, but scraped past the Jazz in overtime on Saturday thanks to 37 points from Alperen Sengun.
Tipoff in Houston is set for 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: Toyota Center, Houston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -11. O/U: 227.0.
CELTICS
Season record: 32-10. vs. spread: 21-19, 2 pushes. Over/under: 22-20
Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6
ROCKETS
Season record: 20-21. vs. spread: 20-19, 2 pushes. Over/under: 19-22
Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 2-8. Over/under: 6-4
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 120.4, Houston 112.6
Points allowed per game: Boston 110.7, Houston 112.0
Field goal percentage: Boston .477, Houston .460
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .451, Houston .456
3-point percentage: Boston .380, Houston .356
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .352, Houston .342
Stat of the day: The Celtics’ loss Friday snapped a 27-game home win streak in the regular season, the longest such streak since the Celtics won 33 consecutive games at home from December 1986 through November 1987.
Notes: The Celtics, at 32-10, boast the best record in the NBA and are three games ahead of the Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings. ... Boston has two players listed on the injury report as of Sunday afternoon, with Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain) and Al Horford (rest) both questionable to play on Sunday night. Horford seems likely to only play one end of the Celtics’ back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, having played each of the last four games and averaging nearly 27 minutes. ... In the latest NBA All-Star Game voting returns, four Celtics are in the mix for a spot in the East: Jayson Tatum (third), Jaylen Brown (fifth), and Kristaps Porzingis (sixth) in the frontcourt; and Derrick White (seventh) in the backcourt.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.