Kristaps Porzingis takes turn as go-to guy as Celtics fend off hard-charging Houston

The Rockets continually guarded Kristaps Porzingis with a much smaller player, and Porzingis feasted off the matchup. With the Celtics clinging to a 7-point lead with 4:30 to play, Porzingis hit a pair of buckets on postups against underized Jae’Sean Tate.

Eight days later at Toyota Center, the Celtics duo struggled mightily, unable to gain any offensive traction most of the night in what became a defensive duel in the second half. Instead of forcing the ball to their two leading scorers, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla relied on another capable offensive option.

HOUSTON — Ime Udoka promised last week in Boston that his defense would make things tougher for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who combined for 80 points in the Celtics’ runaway victory at TD Garden.

It was easy picking for the 7-foot-3 Porzingis, who scored a game-high 32 points in Boston’s 116-107 win. He was 11 of 20 shooting, and hit a season-high six 3-pointers.

Brown and Tatum combined for 10 of 31 from the field, but Brown collected a triple double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The Celtics watched a 17-point lead shrink to 3 before their late-game flurry.

With Brown and Tatum each scuffling from the field, the Celtics endured their usual third-quarter doldrums after taking a 17-point lead on Porzingis’ sixth 3-pointer and a Brown bucket. The Rockets countered with an 11-0 run as the Celtics went scoreless in the next 4:09.

Aaron Holiday, brother of Jrue, canned a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to 85-80 and the shorthanded Rockets were back in it. Boston responded, and a White 3-pointer allowed the Celtics to take a 90-80 lead into the fourth quarter — but the advantage was precarious.

Once again, the Celtics fed Porzingis in the early going to take control, and he scored 15 of Boston’s first 35 points as it raced out to a 10-point lead.

Porzingis canned three 3-pointers and added 3 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in his 11 minutes. The rest of the Celtics were 7 for 18 shooting in the opening period, including 2 for 9 from Tatum and Sam Hauser, who started in the place of an injured Jrue Holiday.

But an aggressive zone defense stifled the Rockets in the early going. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla relishes opposing quarters of 25 points or fewer, and the Rockets scored 25 in the first period on 10 for 25 shooting.

Houston, however, scored 16 points in the paint, and the Rockets attacked the rim with Porzingis having to defend the versatile Alperen Sengun away from the basket.

The Rockets were missing starters Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet and reserve Jeff Green, and coach Ime Udoka relied on the athletic Jalen Green and along with rookie Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore to make an impact. The reserves were uneven for Houston.

In the second quarter, Houston used a pair of buckets from Green to slice the Celtics’ 11-point lead to 5, but they countered with a 26-16 run to end the second period. Derrick White had his way with 11 points in the quarter, including a layup with 2.4 left in the half to give Boston a 70-55 lead at intermission.

Porzingis and White combined for 36 points on 13-for-25 shooting, but Brown and Tatum each struggled in the first half, combing for 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting. The Celtics received positive minutes from Oshae Brissett, who added 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 10 minutes.

