Danton Heinen’s return to his NHL home with the Bruins pays off for player and team

Heinen had a nice training camp and played well in his exhibition games, but he was caught in a numbers game when it came to a roster spot. He continued to practice, train, and travel with the club, patiently waiting for an opening.

Coming off a pair of solid seasons in Pittsburgh, Heinen found himself on the outside looking with all 32 franchises passing when it came to free agent offers. Then the Bruins called with a professional tryout offer and Heinen jumped at the chance to rejoin the franchise, which drafted him in 2014.

Danton Heinen couldn’t find a home this summer. Now he’s feeling right at home again in Boston, his original NHL home.

The door opened Oct. 30, with Heinen signing a one-year deal. He’s been making an impact ever since, playing up and down the lineup.

“I knew a lot of guys coming in just from being here before and everybody just welcomed me,” Heinen said. “It was like I was part of the team and then when [the contract signing] happened it was great and it was seamless. So yeah, credit everybody for that and making me feel good. I’m happy to be part of it.”

Heinen is a responsible 200-foot player and effective penalty killer. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who also had Heinen on his team at the University of Denver, often describes the versatile winger as a guy “who helps you win hockey games.”

Oftentimes Heinen’s contributions don’t show up on the scoring summary. A key steal here, an effective stick check there. On Saturday night, however, Heinen’s name was all over the scoresheet.

In his 450th career game, the eight-year veteran registered his first hat trick in a 9-4 win over the Canadiens at TD Garden.

“I’m not going to lie, it felt good,” Heinen said. “Hasn’t really been going in lately, so it feels good to see it go in and just contribute to the two points.”

It was a bit of a surprising output from Heinen, who had been in a bit of a scoring slump.

“He hasn’t been scoring. I actually talked to him I guess [Friday],” Montgomery said. “I talked to him about … you’ve got to keep getting to those areas. He was fifth-most scoring chances, five on five, on our team, the way we tracked them. So, he’s doing a lot of good things, but he’s not burying it and I could sense the frustration.”

Montgomery noted that it’s important for players’ mental well-being — no matter how much they’re contributing in the intangible areas — to produce points.

“So, it was nice for him to get [the hat trick] just like it was nice for [Jakub] Lauko to get one [Thursday]. It’s great to see [Pavel] Zacha get one,” Montgomery said. “These games where [we score] nine goals, we know they’re not going to happen [often], but over the course of the year, guys need to score, and they feel good about their own game and their confidence with the puck goes way up.”

Heinen agreed.

“Yeah, it’s really nice to be on the scoresheet,” he said. “Some games you feel like you play well, and you help the team and stuff like that and [the puck] might not go in and I think other nights you might not feel like you have and sometimes it goes in. So, I think that was maybe one of those nights [Saturday]. But yeah, I just try to help the team so it’s nice to help on the scoreboard, too.”

Captain Brad Marchand said Heinen, who has 8 goals and 17 points on the season, has been a perfect fit in many ways.

“He’s such a good kid. He works so hard every day, and he has battled through a lot of adversity, so it’s always great to see guys like that have success and come out on the right side of it,” Marchand said. “But I just love his attitude and the way he shows up every day. He brings good vibes and he’s great in the room and such a great piece for us.”

Marchand sets 20-goal mark

Marchand’s goal against the Canadiens gave him 20 for a franchise-record 11th consecutive season, breaking a tie with fellow captains Johnny Bucyk and Patrice Bergeron.

“It’s too bad we had that lockout year, otherwise it would’ve been all the way through,” quipped Marchand, who had 18 in 45 games in that 2012-13 season. “But it’s great. I think the biggest part of that is I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of really good players and I think that we’ve been very fortunate to have very good teams here and we’ve had a lot of team success. So, with that comes individual success.”

Bucyk owns the Bruins’ mark for most 20 goal seasons with 16, followed by Bergeron (14) and Marchand (13).

Homestand continues

The Bruins were off Sunday and will host the Jets on Monday night. The five-game homestand ends Wednesday against the Hurricanes.

The club then plays at Ottawa (Thursday) and Philadelphia (Saturday) before an eight-day break that will include All-Star Game festivities/duties for David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, and Montgomery.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.