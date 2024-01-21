With 41 points from Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth girls’ basketball breaks a 10-year losing streak to Bridgewater-Raynham

Fueled by a career-high, 41-point masterclass from Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth finally took down the league’s titans, 62-52, on the road, and improved to 12-0 following a tense, chaotic contest.

The Trojans had won 19 consecutive head-to-head matchups and hadn’t lost a league game in the five-year history of the Southeast Conference, building a 35-game winning streak.

“We knew that, with our team getting better, that we had an opportunity,” Dartmouth coach Brian Jalbert said. “We have this game circled on our calendar all year because it’s B-R, and they’re so tough.”

Bridgewater-Raynham (7-3) opened the game in a full-court press that aimed to keep Dartmouth, and more specifically Cheesebro, from gaining a head of steam. The scheme helped force early turnovers, and the Trojans maintained defensive success when they settled into their zone, forcing bad passes and capitalizing with transition scores.

It took time, but Dartmouth began to settle into its offense, and Jalbert accepted a 25-23 halftime deficit following a rough first quarter.

“For the way we played in the first half, to only be down 2, I was pretty happy,” he said. “I felt the second half would go that way if we just stopped turning the ball over, which we did for the most part.”

Instead, it was Dartmouth that used active hands to generate steals in the second half, leading Cheesebro to fast-break buckets. She had 12 points at halftime, then scored 17 in the third quarter, helping Dartmouth take its largest lead at 37-26.

Cheesebro made 19 of 20 free throws in her signature performance and has turned her mid-range jump shot into a devastating weapon when teams try to thwart her drives. Bridgewater-Raynham’s historically stingy defense was still strong most of the afternoon, but Dartmouth’s point guard found way to pressure in transition and one-on-one.

“In previous years, I’ve kind of struggled scoring against them, but we watched a lot of film, we saw the weak spots in the defense, and I was really trying to attack the bottom of their zone,” Cheesebro said. “I knew if I could just get to [that spot], I was going to be able to score.”

In that third quarter, B-R’s Reese Bartlett got hit with a technical foul, Remy Barber drew a warning for Dartmouth, and officials had to settle down a couple of squabbles.

Both sides battled in a physical fourth quarter that saw the Trojans close the gap to 48-45. But some big-time shots from Barber and Kaelyn Zuber (12 points), plus clutch free-throws from Cheesebro, helped Dartmouth maintain a cushion. Barber fouled out late, as did Bartlett and Olivia Roy for Bridgewater-Raynham. Camden Strandberg led the Trojans with 18 points.

The stress was palpable throughout the close contest, but Cheesebro appreciated how her team moved on quickly from mistakes.

“I think that when something wasn’t going our way, we kind of all came together and we were like, ‘Okay, we got this next play,’ ” Cheesebro said.

Dartmouth still has some tough tests ahead, including the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s in February, which includes six teams in the Globe’s Top 20. But winning at Bridgewater-Raynham was the major test to date, and the triumph provides a serious confidence boost.

“We know if we can beat B-R, we can definitely match up against those teams,” Cheesebro said.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.