It’s all about representing your town in the public school-only Ed Burns Coffee Pot high school hockey tournament

In comments at the Oakley Country Club, York emphasized making good decisions on and off the ice, and being an “All-Star” in whatever role you occupy.

WATERTOWN –– The 16 boys’ hockey teams invited to compete in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament received a treat at Sunday’s media breakfast advancing the annual showcase of public school teams: a few words from legendary Boston College coach Jerry York .

The showcase, featuring the Peter Doherty (top 8 teams) and Walter Brinn (next eight teams) divisions, will be seeded based on the MIAA Power Rankings through Wednesday’s games. The bracket, with locations and times, will be released Thursday.

The tournament will drop the puck Sunday, with the eight teams in the Doherty field playing at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington and the eight in the Brinn playing at the Canton Ice House. The finals are schedule for Warrior Ice Arena on Feb. 11.

In the inaugural tournament in 2022, Marshfield defeated Hingham, 6-5, in double overtime. Arlington championed the Doherty Division last year with a 1-0 overtime victory against Hingham.

Marshfield once again poses a threat, led by the trio of senior captains Tommy Carroll, Cam McGettrick, and Ryland McGlame. McGlame scored the double-overtime winner in 2022.

“We really focus on the defensive end most of the time,” said Carroll. “We’ve allowed 13 goals in 12 games, so we’re taking pride in locking it down for our new goalie Kevin Murphy. He’s been locking it down, playing really well.”

Steeped in town pride, Arlington takes great joy in participating. Senior captain Kevin O’Connor, who netted the winner last year, realizes the importance to the community.

“It’s really special hosting the tournament,” said O’Connor. “Obviously, it’s a bunch of good public [school] teams and we want to come out on top. The town loves it and it’s just a fun event for everyone.”

The Ed Burns tournament attracts the eye of many, including future players who want to play for their town.

“Every year growing up, even when we were little, we would go to the high school games,” said Tewksbury senior captain Tyler Barnes. “Tewksbury is all about pride and tradition and we’ve been trying to carry that on through the years. We’re giving it back to the younger guys now.”

A public school-only tournament, the Coffee Pot highlights what playing for your hometown means to the players and their communities.

“That’s one of the things that we pride our team around,” said Hingham senior captain Paul Dzavik. “We’re the [zip code] boys. I’ve known [senior captain] Travis [Rugg] since I was 5, known [senior captain] Jack [Rakauskas] forever too. It’s cool that we get to play together for four years in high school and win some games.”

The lineup

Arlington, 8-2-1

Belmont, 4-5-1

Braintree, 4-4-1

Canton, 10-2-1

Chelmsford, 2-7-1

Framingham, 3-6-1

Franklin, 6-6-0

Hingham, 7-4-1

Marshfield, 9-2-1

Norwood, 7-1-1

Reading, 6-3-0

Tewksbury, 9-1-0

Walpole, 1-6-1

Wellesley, 7-2-2

Weymouth, 4-4-1

Winchester, 6-5-0

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.