Another weekend of results show it continues to pay to play at home during NFL postseason

Home teams went 5-1 in the wild-card round, with four blowout wins. And home teams started 3-0 in the divisional round, with the Ravens blowing out the Texans, the 49ers eking past the Packers, and the Lions surviving the Buccaneers.

The feisty Packers, the No. 7 seed in the NFC, went into Dallas on wild-card weekend and took out the No. 2 Cowboys. Otherwise, home teams had won every playoff game ahead of Sunday night’s Bills-Chiefs game.

Home cooking seems to be a feature of the new playoff setup, when the NFL added a seventh team to each conference but reduced the first-round byes from two to one. This year marks the third time out of four that both No. 1 seeds will host the conference championship games. Home teams are 30-15 (.667) the last four years in the playoffs. In the final two years of the previous setup (2018-19), home teams were 11-9 (.555).

It serves to highlight the importance of the regular season. Every game matters.

Let’s take a look back at the top story lines from divisional weekend:

⋅ Lamar Jackson proved Saturday night why he will likely win this year’s MVP. The Ravens weren’t on top of their game against a pesky Texans defense, and Jackson had just 52 passing yards at halftime in a 10-10 game. But he led three straight touchdown drives in the second half to blow the game open and send the Ravens to their first AFC Championship game in 11 years.

Jackson showed yet again that he’s the most dangerous player in the NFL with four touchdowns, two by air and two by ground. He ripped off 11 rushes for 100 yards, and was at least efficient in the passing game, finishing 16 of 22 for 152 yards and no turnovers. The Texans blitzed Jackson on 75 percent of his drop backs, the most in his career, and he was 13 of 18 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson continues to answer questions about his ability to play from the pocket and win in the postseason. The only obstacle left — reaching the Super Bowl.

⋅ Another banner game for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, as the Ravens limited the Texans to 10 points and 213 yards. The Ravens have the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense (16.5 points per game) and have been shutting down top offenses all season. They held the Lions to 6 points (27.1 average), 49ers to 19 (28.9), Dolphins to 19 (29.2), and in Week 1 held the Texans to 9 (22.2).

The Texans’ aggressive play-action passing game created the fourth-most completions of 20-plus yards in the NFL this season (69). But they generated just three passes of 20-plus yards Saturday, all in the first half, and C.J. Stroud’s 5.3 yards per attempt were his second lowest of his rookie season.

The Ravens have finished No. 1 and 3 in points allowed under Macdonald after finishing 19th the year before he arrived. Macdonald, 36, may have a head coaching job awaiting him at the end of this playoff run.

⋅ Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield each threw a late interception to seal his team’s defeat, but neither quarterback should hang his head. No one expected the Packers and Buccaneers to make it this far, and they were largely responsible for that success.

Love made several eye-popping throws in his two playoff games, and proved over the second half of the season that he is ready to be the Packers’ franchise quarterback. Mayfield threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, and played with the heart of a warrior over the last month of the season.

⋅ Brock Purdy was a mess in the rain Saturday night, missing badly on several throws and completing just 59 percent of his passes, his third lowest of the season. But he pulled it together at just the right time, completing 6 of 7 for 47 yards on the final drive to lead the 49ers to a game-winning touchdown.

It was a big moment for Purdy, who has compiled a 17-4 record and impressive stats as the 49ers’ starter but has been a bit of a front-runner. The win over the Packers marked Purdy’s first fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive of the season, and just the second each of his career. Some of that is because the 49ers are usually leading by so much, but San Francisco had been 0-4 this year when trailing entering the fourth quarter.

But it doesn’t get much better than a five-minute touchdown drive, in the rain, against a good defense, without his best target (Deebo Samuel, who was injured on the opening drive).

⋅ The Packers didn’t lose to the 49ers because rookie kicker Anders Carlson missed a 41-yarder midway through the fourth quarter. The kick would only have put the Packers up by 7 points. But Carlson has been struggling all season, and the Packers didn’t do anything about it. He missed a kick in 11 of 17 regular-season games, and in five of the past six games entering Saturday night. Carlson was just 4-of-8 from 40-49 yards this year, and also missed five extra points.

⋅ Loved two coaches’ decisions, but hated their play calls. Todd Bowles smartly called for the 2-point conversion when a late Buccaneers touchdown made the score 31-23. But the corner fade to Mike Evans, which fell incomplete, is a low-percentage play. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was right to go for it on fourth and 1 deep inside 49ers territory in the second quarter. But the Packers rushed to the line of scrimmage to run a Tush Push, and Love was stuffed for no gain. The Packers should have taken their time and called a regular play. And it might be time to retire the Tush Push for teams that don’t have Jalen Hurts at quarterback and Jason Kelce at center. These other teams don’t execute the play as well, and defenses are starting to figure it out.

⋅ Dre Greenlaw, what are you doing? The 49ers linebacker made the game-clinching interception inside the final minute, but ran around recklessly for 12 seconds, exposing the ball to a fumble while trying to score a meaningless touchdown.

“We’ll put him on offense if he really wants to run with the ball that bad,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.