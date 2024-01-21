Joe Mazzulla hopes Celtics learn from final-minutes failure against Nuggets

Mazzulla said the loss was a learning experience, especially pertaining to how elite teams will defend them late in games. Tatum is usually the player to take the final shot in games, but the Celtics also had Jrue Holiday , Derrick White , Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown on the floor.

The Celtics scored 2 points in the final 4 minutes, 51 seconds in their 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden, snapping their 20-game home winning streak to start the season. Jayson Tatum forced up a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer that didn’t draw iron as the Celtics missed eight of their final nine shots.

HOUSTON — After further review, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he liked most of the shots his club attempted during the fourth quarter Friday, but also strongly considered going for the win on the final shot.

“We all were very pleased with them,” Mazzulla said. “The thing that’s interesting when you watch our team in a late-game situation, because of the talent and opportunities that we have, hindsight is always going to be 20/20. And so if somebody takes a shot, there’s always going to be two guys on the floor that have just as good if not a better matchup or better opportunity to take a shot. That’s just the team we have.”

Mazzulla did not hint as to whether he’ll adjust or diversify the late-game offense, but he said he was pleased with how the team shares the ball.

“To me, it just showed our ability to understand each other and trusting each other and knowing whoever the ball finds, they have the potential to execute for us. And it could be someone different every possession, or it could be the same person four straight possessions,” he said. “So I thought the fourth-quarter offense was really cool for our team to watch and pay attention to.”

Mazzulla said he did not come away bothered by the Friday performance.

“I thought we executed really well,” he said. “I thought almost every single shot that we took I was comfortable with. When you get into a situation with two really good teams playing against each other, it’s easy to dissect every single possession and want it back. It was a high-level basketball game with physicality.”

Lineup changes

The Celtics decided to rest Al Horford for Sunday’s game against the Rockets and play him in Monday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Horford has not played in a back-to-back set since his return to Boston, and the club decides which side he’ll play. The club will depend on Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta as support for Porzingis.

“Mostly it’s just what’s best for the team,” Mazzulla said when asked about discussions about what game to rest Horford. “He’s very open. Whatever he has to do for the team, he’ll do. Just an ongoing discussion about what the matchups are, what we think is best for him and the team.”

Holiday sat out with a right elbow sprain, which has been a persistent injury the past few weeks. Mazzulla said Holiday should be available against the Mavericks.

Rockets shorthanded

Houston, which eked out a 127-126 overtime win over the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on Saturday, was without starting guard Fred VanVleet (back), forward Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) and veteran reserve Jeff Green (calf) against the Celtics. Houston coach Ime Udoka gave rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore the starts.

Key defensive ace Tari Eason was held out in the second game of a back-to-back after missing time recently with a leg injury.

Udoka and Pritchard

Udoka went in depth into his relationship with Celtics guard Payton Pritchard during his one season as Boston coach. Pritchard played in 66 of 72 games as a rookie in 2020-21 and averaged 19.2 minutes.

In his second season with the Celtics after the signing of Dennis Schröder, Pritchard saw his minutes and role slashed under Udoka, who had known Pritchard since his prep days in Portland, Ore.

“He always stayed ready,” Udoka said. “He’s not the happiest when he’s not playing, but that’s what you look for with guys like that and you understand that’s who he is. I love what he’s doing with the opportunity (this year) and I’m happy for him.”

Pritchard has not hidden his unhappiness over the years when he’s been taken out of the rotation. He even told the Globe last season he wanted to be traded before the deadline for another opportunity. The Celtics held on to Pritchard, and Mazzulla has given him a definitive role.

“The year I was there [Pritchard] wasn’t happy, and was visibly unhappy at times,” Udoka said. “You understand what we had with the guys that were playing in front of him. Obviously Dennis was playing at a high level, but once the trade happened what I told him was to stay patient and be ready at all times, which I knew he was going to be.

“He came and talked to me about it two or three times to convey that message. But he was ready when it counted.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.