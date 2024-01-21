More competition for Bill Belichick, as Houston offensive coordinator interviews for Falcons head coaching job

Slowik is considered one of the rising stars of the NFL assistant ranks after overseeing the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who led the Texans from a three-win season in 2022 to the AFC South title and a playoff victory over Cleveland.

The 36-year-old Slowik conducted a virtual interview with the Falcons shortly after Houston’s 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional playoffs on Saturday.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed a dozen candidates for their head coaching vacancy, adding Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to the growing list on Sunday.

Prior to joining the Texans, Slowik spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers in a variety of roles.

The most prominent candidates interviewed by the Falcons are longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick, winner of a record six Super Bowl championships, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who is eyeing a possible return to the NFL after guiding the Wolverines to a college national title.

Belichick has interviewed twice with the Falcons, and Harbaugh is reportedly scheduled to meet again with Atlanta team officials this week.

The Falcons also have interviewed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris; Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady; Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald; Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks; Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero; Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver; and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Atlanta is also expected to meet with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, whose team beat Tampa Bay on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The Falcons are seeking a replacement for Arthur Smith, who was fired after his third consecutive 7-10 season.