A Q&A with NBA officiating head Monty McCutchen after some controversial recent calls

There has been a series of controversial and incorrect calls in key games in the last two weeks, including two missed calls that cost the Celtics at Indiana Jan. 8 . The Globe talked with Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, to gain clarity.

The first question was related to the Celtics-Pacers game and the non-call against Buddy Hield, who struck Jaylen Brown in the head during his shooting motion but also clipped the ball.

Question: If a defender hits the ball and then a part of the body, is that a foul? Or does the defender have to hit the ball first before the body for it to be a legal play?

McCutchen: “Sequencing definitely matters. Our rules are set up so that people have the most reasonable opportunity to participate fairly with one another, but within the tolerances of human play. When something is written word for word that doesn’t always translate to how people [play on the floor].

“We realize that blocked shots often come with incidental contact, whether that’s to the body or to the arm, off arm, or to the head, in this instance. The issue then becomes, sequencing does matter. If you get to a clearly, conclusively good blocked shot first, then is that contact taking place to any body part, was it incidental to the player’s ability to block the shot? Or was it integral? Did they go through the person to ultimately block the shot? Or were they able to block the shot first?

“And then the contact that occurred after that may be due to a myriad of things. Maybe the clean block takes place and there’s some followthrough to the off arm that’s incidental to the overall play. Clearly there are always going to be plays that everyone has a valid perspective to view their position. Our job in referee operations is to make decisions, and in some cases those decisions can’t be seen as valid based on certain things that come into play. What is important is that we remain consistent. We’ll never be perfect. Are we consistent with what incidental and marginal contact looks like?”

Does the amount of contact during a blocked shot matter?

McCutchen: “If you hit the ball first, it does not give you carte blanche then for any amount of contact just because you were lucky enough or good enough to hit the ball first. If you do not get to the ball first, it is much harder to constitute some contact as marginal or incidental because you never got to a legal part of the play.

“I do have empathy for other views when they have a vested interest. It is our job in referee operations to not have a vested interest.”

What exactly is an illegal screen?

McCutchen: “We have somewhere north of 200, and based on how some teams play, north of 300 screens set [on any given night in the NBA]. To say that every screen is a pure and beautiful thing of perfect legality I think would be disingenuous. I will always try to own our work honestly and with a sense of authenticity.

“I don’t think every screen is perfectly legal. Again, we get into this idea of human tolerance. Most certainly, the things we look for are: Are your legs significantly outside the length of your shoulders? But when screens get super wide with the feet and the contact then occurs to those legs that are spread out in an egregious manner, we expect and hold our officials accountable to an accuracy that that should be an illegal screen.

“If the legs are super wide but the contact is directly chest to chest, clearly the legs being wide was not central to the play. In regards to someone standing still and taking contact directly, it can still be an illegal screen if you did not give the opponent an opportunity to avoid the contact. If you let your teammate by and then readjust to create contact with an opponent, we want those called as illegal screens. The plays that get difficult are the 1-inch and the 2-inch movements. What we look for is: Are we being consistent? We want consistency.”

What are the penalties for officials who miss calls or make incorrect calls? There is a perception that nothing happens to those officials, but how are they dealt with?

McCutchen: “If you want to make an analogous comparison, us missing calls is much more about honest efforts of doing our best than behavior issues. We most certainly fine [officials] for behavior issues. We most certainly fine for misapplication of rules because you absolutely, as an NBA official, should know your rules.

“What we do hold people accountable to is a body of work up against [last two-minute reports] and to their accuracy levels all year long on all of their plays. We also most certainly know who does and doesn’t do well when the pressure is high. We can break down the data in multiple ways to see where and how people are doing well.

“We focus on the missed calls, but we’re very happy with the accuracy of our officials in the last two minutes. We do a really good job there, not a perfect job. If someone is continually not living up to our standards of accuracy then we hold them accountable in multiple ways: positionally, there’s the playoffs for accountability, and if it gets egregious, we have an on-notice program in which then their job becomes at stake if they are continuously inaccurate.

“But to say that someone misses a call over 1,280 games and then we are going to fine or suspend them would be akin to saying you missed a jump shot and you’re no longer in the rotation.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.