Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez provides encouraging update on recovery from shoulder surgery

Gonzalez added the video to his story and wrote: “It’s bout to get REAL. Yr2…”

The Patriots cornerback shared a video from his trainer, Christian White, that shows him gliding around the field with ease. “We back. @christian.gonzalez3,” White wrote on Instagram.

Christian Gonzalez appears to be progressing well following season-ending surgery on his torn labrum in October.

The No. 17 overall pick in 2023 played in four games as a rookie, compiling 17 tackles, a sack, an interception, and three passes defended. Gonzalez had already emerged as one of the team’s better players before the setback.

Gonzalez posted in October that the “Surgery went good!” and now it seems as though he’s either ready for live action or getting close. The average recovery time for torn labrum shoulder surgery is three to six months, which would mean he’d theoretically be ready sometime in the January to April range.

While the Patriots certainly need to bolster their offense, the return of injured players like Gonzalez should have their defense in a prime spot to build upon last year.

