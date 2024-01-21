Rory McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for fourth time with finishing flourish

His latest victory at Emirates Golf Club was surely the most unlikely. McIlroy walked to the 18th tee Friday trailing Young by 11 shots, only to make birdie, shoot 63 on Saturday to get into the final pairing Sunday, and then wipe out the American’s overnight two-stroke lead after just six holes.

McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he first won in 2009 and has captured more than any other in his career. Among his 38 wins as a professional, he had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times.

Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time Sunday, completing a remarkable weekend comeback by reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk down the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory in the United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy led by three at the turn after birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 — two of the toughest holes at Emirates Golf Club — but came under some pressure from Meronk, who made four birdies on his back nine. The world No. 2 walked down No. 18 leading by one shot — just like at last week’s Dubai Invitational, when he was beaten by Tommy Fleetwood — but this time he didn’t lose it as he closed with a tap-in par for 14-under par overall.

McIlroy made eight pars and a bogey on his back nine, capping what he described as a “very controlled round of golf.”

“It was one of those days where there wasn’t a ton of fireworks just because the course was so difficult,” he said. “But I held on as best as I could and thankfully no one around the top of the leaderboard made much of a run.”

Meronk (71), recently crowned as the European tour’s player of the year for 2023, was alone in second place and Young was third after shooting 74. Playing in Dubai for the first time, Young, the No. 25-ranked American, will regard it as a missed opportunity after playing his first 42 holes in 14 under and the last 30 holes in 1 over.

McIlroy will head back to the United States and start the long build-up to the Masters, which he needs to win to complete a career grand slam and end a nearly 10-year wait for a fifth major title.

“Augusta is still a long way away in golfing terms,” McIlroy said. “A lot can change in 2½ months. But it’s always nice to get a win. It’s always nice to feel like you’re playing well going into it.”

Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen shot 68 for the final round to move into a tie for 11th place, six shots back of McIlroy.

Ko wins LPGA opener over Pano

It took only four rounds for Lydia Ko to put a dismal 2023 LPGA Tour season completely behind her.

Ko rediscovered her winning touch in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla., closing with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory over 19-year-old American Alexa Pano at Lake Nona.

Ko, who finished at 14-under 274, won for the 20th time on the LPGA Tour. The 26-year-old from New Zealand became the seventh woman to win 20 LPGA titles before turning 27.

“The win is obviously great,” Ko said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be back in the winner’s circle, and to be back to the first tournament of the season, it’s pretty cool and so much faster than I could have ever anticipated.”

After going winless in 20 LPGA starts a year ago, Ko now can resume her quest for entry into the exclusive LPGA Hall of Fame. Ko needs 27 points to get there, and the triumph put her just one point away. Each regular LPGA win is worth one point.

Ko remained in control throughout the final round, played amid unseasonably cool temperatures that dipped into the 40s. Bogey-free in her second and third rounds, Ko birdied four of her first 15 holes Sunday against a single bogey to leave her pursuers battling for second most of the day.

Only three players among the 34 LPGA finishers (Jody Ewart-Shadoff withdrew Sunday) managed rounds below 70. The low round was 68, and Ko was fine making pars. She would bogey the final hole, but still won with ease.

The finish for Pano, who was born in Westborough and later moved to Florida, marked her second career top 10, adding to a victory in Northern Ireland late last year. Brooke Henderson, the tournament’s defending champion, made a strong Sunday run (68) to finish third.

Major League Baseball’s Jeff McNeil won the tournament’s Celebrity Division, which utilized a Modified Stableford points format. He finished with 138 points, two better than Annika Sorenstam, the LPGA Hall of Famer.

