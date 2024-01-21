Report: Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai, with Matt Patricia likely out as well

Sean Desai became the first to take the fall after the Philadelphia Eagles’ late-season crash, fired as defensive coordinator Sunday according to multiple sources.
The 40-year-old Desai lost his play-calling duties to former Patriots coordinator Matt Patricia in mid-December, moving to the coaching booth as the Eagles were on their way from a 10-1 start to losing six of their final seven, including a 32-9 thrashing by the Buccaneers on wild-card weekend.
Patricia joined the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant in April, but Fox’s Ralph Vacchiano reported he also is likely to be dismissed.
Desai lasted just one season with the Eagles. He replaced Jonathan Gannon, who departed after Philadelphia’s run to the Super Bowl to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
The Eagles, who allowed the fewest yards per play of any team in 2022, sank to 24th in 2023, allowing 25.2 points/game — third-worst in the league. They simply couldn’t get off the field, finishing 31st on third-down conversions and 30th in red zone defense.