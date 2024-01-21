Report: Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai, with Matt Patricia likely out as well

Sean Desai became the first to take the fall after the Philadelphia Eagles’ late-season crash, fired as defensive coordinator Sunday according to multiple sources.

The 40-year-old Desai lost his play-calling duties to former Patriots coordinator Matt Patricia in mid-December, moving to the coaching booth as the Eagles were on their way from a 10-1 start to losing six of their final seven, including a 32-9 thrashing by the Buccaneers on wild-card weekend.

Patricia joined the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant in April, but Fox’s Ralph Vacchiano reported he also is likely to be dismissed.