Top-ranked St. John’s Prep hockey team rallies to take down BC High, put stranglehold on Catholic Conference

”I’m happy with the results, but there’s still parts of the game we can improve on,” St. John’s Prep coach Kristian Hanson said.

Despite finding themselves trailing early on the road once again, the top-ranked Eagles quickly righted the ship Sunday afternoon for a 5-2 win over No. 11 BC High at UMass Boston’s Edward T. Barry Rink for their 10th straight win since dropping their opener vs. Hingham.

After falling behind, 2-0, SJP (10-1, 6-0) increased its stranglehold atop the Catholic Conference with five unanswered strikes, starting with goals from Jake Vana and Jack Doherty before the first period was out.

“You have to give credit where it’s due to BC High,” Hanson said. “Coach [John] Flaherty had them ready to go . . . maybe caught us off guard a little bit.”

Camden Umlah scored on the power play in the second period to put the visitors ahead for good before Christian Rosa and Vana added to the lead in the third period.

SJP goalie AJ Farese made 19 stops against BC High (4-7, 2-4).

With four league games remaining, the Eagles a two-and-a-half game lead over Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) in the Catholic Conference standings, giving them the inside track for their first league crown since 2013.

”For us, it’s the Pete Frates [Tournament], then the conference, then your ultimate goal is a state championship,” Hanson said. “This is something that’s important to us, but you try not to get too far ahead of yourself.”