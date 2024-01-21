Wakefield boys return to the top and Holliston girls run away with crown at MSTCA Division 4 State Relays

“It was great when we won two years ago,” Polster said. “I saw how excited everyone was. But I didn’t contribute much. So to come back today and then actually contribute to a team win feels great. We were so invested as a team and it’s an awesome moment for us.”

Two years later, as a senior, Polster was part of two wins — distance medley and the 4x800 meters — for his school Sunday afternoon at the Reggie Lewis Center to power the Warriors to another title.

When Wakefield won the MSTCA Division 4 State Relays a couple of years ago, Oliver Polster was a sophomore and didn’t contribute much to the victory.

Advertisement

The Warriors finished atop the distance medley (11:03.20) and 4x800 (8:18.28) races, second in the 1600 sprint medley (3:40.30), 4x400 (3:34.83), and high jump relay. Wakefield (53 points) held off challenges from Medfield (38) and Pembroke (36).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“What we did in the distance medley relay, that kind of just put us over the top and brought us back to where we needed to be,” Wakefield coach Ruben Reinoso said. “Our team is one of the best in the state and each player knew what they needed to do. This is the toughest meet to win and you have to ensure everyone is on the same page. I’m happy for the boys because they have worked really hard for this.

The Holliston girls' track team celebrates its MSTCA Division 4 State Relays title. Vishakha Deshpande

On the girls’ side, Holliston beat Newburyport, 50-44. The Panthers won the distance medley (12:34.60), the 1600 sprint medley (4:16.25), and the long jump relay.

“It is so overwhelming,” Holliston coach Jenn Moreau said. “These girls have been working so hard. Everyone is healthy. The cool thing about this team is that we are a team and we root for each other. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Advertisement

Carmen Luisi was on the winning sprint and distance medley teams and helped the Hillers finish third in the 4x400. being tired wasn’t even a thought for the senior.

“I knew what I had to do,” she said. “I just had to give it all. And to win it all feels amazing. I’m just so happy.”