Those around Women’s Beanpot thrilled with title game to be played at TD Garden

So says the ghostly voice of Shoeless Joe Jackson, as heard by Ray Kinsella, in the iconic sports movie “Field of Dreams.”

The Women’s Beanpot championship made it to its arena of dreams, with Boston University and Northeastern set to face off Tuesday at TD Garden, the first time in the 45-year history of the tournament that the final will be played on the same ice that hosts the NHL’s Bruins. But filling the seats for the doubleheader that includes a consolation game between Boston College and Harvard presented a whole new challenge.

Advertisement

It’s a challenge three area women have attacked with the same ferocity and passion that defines their life’s work.

Meet Mary Ciampa, Kelly Dyer Hayes, and Linda Lundrigan, the inspiring trio spearheading a 12-person committee that began meeting last fall to help promote this historic Women’s Beanpot final, work that ranged from tracking down as many former Beanpot All-Star players as possible to invite them to Tuesday’s game, to working with management at TD Garden to create the best game-day experience, to standing in the aisles at local hockey games and the debut games of PWHL Boston to hand out flyers urging people to purchase the $25 tickets.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I feel like it’s part of a bigger sports movement, with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, I just felt a tremendous amount of excitement in all areas of sports,” Dyer Hayes said. “What the Krafts did with celebrations at Patriot Place, the Bruins have been very supportive, it brought it all together, and, after a bit of a delay, with the Beanpot going to the Garden because of COVID, everything came together now. Mary and myself came together with a similar focus — let’s make this a historic sporting event — and Linda and I are both players, coaches, with Mary bringing the awesome perspective of a global view of the sport.”

Advertisement

Dyer Hayes and Lundrigan definitely bring the hockey bona fides. Dyer Hayes, as a goaltender who arrived at Northeastern in 1986 (one of three sports she played for the Huskies), was a two-time team MVP and 48-3-1 her final two seasons. Lundrigan, a Northeastern player from 1989-93, was on two Women’s Beanpot-winning teams, and later, as an associate head coach for the program, helped the Huskies win the 2012 title, the school’s first since 1998. In other words, they understand the magic of the tournament, what it means to the community, and how much power there is in sharing that magic with ongoing generations of fans and players.

“There’s an electricity that affects everybody in the building,” Lundrigan said about the importance of filling the seats. “The way it looks on TV, for sure, that’s important and where a message will be sent. With the PWHL launch, the vibes around that, it’s the same thing, seeing these athletes get the first-class experience they deserve. And also seeing people saying, ‘That looks like fun,’ and they’ll want to come, too.”

At a time when women’s sports in Boston are increasing in both opportunity and popularity, the increased exposure of the Women’s Beanpot, a tournament uniquely Boston in the way of the Boston Marathon or the Head of the Charles, is another entry in this ongoing story. Getting the game into TD Garden is an important plot point, like a hinge from the past, from all those previous teams and star players who didn’t get this chance, toward the future, where momentum has a chance to build from here.

Advertisement

“We celebrate today, what’s going to happen on Tuesday, but in the back of our minds we’re still visualizing what’s next,” Dyer Hayes said. “We embrace this for all of its greatness, but then we all have a side notepad with our list of things to address.”

Gwyneth Philips and Northeastern will have a chance to defend their latest Beanpot title against Boston University, which has only two victories in the women's event. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Such work has long infused Ciampa, the founder and CEO of WomenX, a leadership platform that curates education programs, doing so from the women’s lens with the goal of empowering all of society toward equity. Getting the women onto the same stage the men have played on since 1954 is an important step toward equity.

“It’s amazing what can happen when women come together,” she said. “Our work is all about elevating women and their accomplishments. Too often they are left out of the headlines in our history books. What we do at WomenX is shine a light on those women and make sure it never goes off and is passed on for generations to come.”

The history of women’s sports has been built on precisely this sort of collaboration, on the strength of women willing to do extra work to fulfill dreams and share opportunities. It’s always been part of the equation, but progress is shown in the stakes we fight for. Dyer Hayes remembered her first appearance with Team USA, at the 1990 world championships, when a parent fund was needed to get the players turtlenecks to wear under their jackets.

Advertisement

Now, they’re helping TD Garden raise a banner to the rafters to honor Women’s Beanpot winners.

Getting Tuesday’s winner in front of a big crowd is their next big task. As of Friday, a TD Garden spokesperson said ticket sales were approaching 7,000 (capacity is 17,500), with a hoped-for bump over the weekend. That far exceeds last year’s title game, when 1,346 watched Northeastern beat Boston College at Conte Forum.

But there’s room for more.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.