This week’s TV: ‘Masters of the Air’ takes off, Nicole Kidman is one of the ‘Expats,’ and an ‘SNL’ movie is on the way

As “Saturday Night Live” heads toward its 50th anniversary, there is a behind-the-scenes movie in the works about the making of the comedy show’s first broadcast, on Oct. 11, 1975. Called “SNL 1975,” it will be co-written and directed by Jason Reitman of “Up in the Air,” “Juno,” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and Hulu’s “Casual.” Reitman and cowriter Gil Kenan have based their screenplay on interviews they’ve conducted with surviving original cast members, writers, and crew.

The casting for this one will probably get a lot of attention, given some of the high-profile entertainers to be depicted in the story, including Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner. We may also see versions of first host George Carlin, first musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian, and Andy Kaufman, who did his Andy Kaufman thing in a segment.

I’m sure Reitman & Co. will dole out the names of the cast slowly, to stir as much interest as possible in the movie. So far, we know that “SNL” honcho Lorne Michaels will be played by Gabriel LaBelle, the actor who played the Steven Spielberg-like character in Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.” Cooper Hoffman, from “Licorice Pizza,” will play Dick Ebersol, the NBC executive who developed the show. And Rachel Sennott, from “Shiva Baby” and “Bottoms,” will play Rosie Shuster, who was married to Michaels from 1971-80 and was an early writer on “SNL.”

I’m assuming the goal is to release “SNL 1975″ during the 50th anniversary year, 2025.

Austin Butler in "Masters of the Air." Robert Viglasky/© Apple TV+

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. “Top Gun: Maverick” who?? In “Masters of the Air,” the producing team behind “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” including Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, turn their focus to the World War II bombing raids over Nazi Germany and the men whose lives were forever altered by them. Based on the Donald L. Miller book of the same name, the nine-episode series, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+, will feature stunning flying footage as it tells the story of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the “Bloody Hundredth.” As in the previous two miniseries, the cast is packed with young actors of promise including Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), and Callum Turner (two “Fantastic Beasts” movies). Here is the preview.

2. Based on the 2016 novel “The Expatriates” by Janice Y.K. Lee, the six-episode Amazon miniseries “Expats” follows a close-knit group of Westerners living as outsiders in Hong Kong. The adaptation, premiering Friday, is created by Lulu Wang, writer-director of the 2019 Awkwafina movie “The Farewell,” and the focus is on three women, played by Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo, who are all affected by a family tragedy. (Preview here.) With “Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and now this, Kidman is becoming the queen of TV miniseries. Brian Tee and Jack Huston also star.

Sofia Vergara in Netflix's "Griselda." Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

3. Sofia Vergara plays Colombian drug kingpin Griselda Blanco. Yup, the comic actress best known for “Modern Family” takes on drama with “Griselda,” a six-episode based-on-a-true-story miniseries set mainly in Miami in the 1970s and ‘80s. (Here’s a preview.) Blanco, known as the “Black Widow” and “Cocaine Godmother,” built one of the most profitable cartels in history. All six episodes stream on Netflix on Thursday.

4. In dreaming about which movies you’d like to see prequel-ized on TV, “Sexy Beast” from 2000, starring Ben Kingsley and Ray Winstone, may not be in the top 10. Or the top 100. But here it is, a series version set in 1990s East London about the early relationship between friends and thieves Gal and Don. Emun Elliott and James McArdle play the pair, with co-stars Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer, and Sarah Greene. The eight-episode crime series, from writer Michael Caleo, premieres Thursday on Paramount+. (Preview here.)

5. Zach Woods, a favorite from “The Office” and “Silicon Valley,” is one of the creators of the adult stop-motion-animated comedy “In the Know.” So is Mike Judge, of “Idiocracy,” “King of the Hill,” “Office Space,” and “Silicon Valley.” So fingers crossed on this sendup of a “Fresh Air”-like public radio show, which premieres Thursday on Peacock. The voice cast includes Woods, Judge, and J. Smith-Cameron, and guests — who appear in live-action form (see in the preview) — include Hugh Laurie, Tegan and Sara, Nicole Byer, and Ken Burns.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Kevin James: Irregardless” A stand-up special. Amazon, Tuesday

“Frontline: Israel’s Second Front” Report from the West Bank. GBH 2, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“Hightown” The third and final season. Starz, Friday, 9 p.m.

“A Real Bug’s Life” Awkwafina guides viewers through the micro-world of insects. Disney+, Wednesday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Woman in the Wall” A mystery drama about a Magdalene Laundries survivor. Paramount+, Showtime

“Belgravia: The Next Chapter” A sequel to Julian Fellowes’s 2020 miniseries. MGM+

“All Creatures Great and Small” Season four of the soothing drama. GBH 2

“True Detective: Night Country” Season four, set in Alaska, stars Jodie Foster. HBO, Max

“Criminal Record” A British crime drama with Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi. Apple TV+

“Colin From Accounts” An Australian rom-com with a unique meet-cute. Paramount+





