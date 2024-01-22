BU business school launches new institute

Boston University has launched the Ravi K. Mehrotra Institute for Business, Markets, and Society at BU’s Questrom School for Business, following a donation from Mehrotra, a British businessman. The institute’s stated main mission will be to demystify how business and markets contribute to individual and societal prosperity. The institute will use events, research, and other educational initiatives to pursue this goal. Mehrotra founded Foresight Group Ltd. four decades ago as a shipping company. The conglomerate’s operations are currently based in Dubai. BU declined to disclose the amount that Mehrotra gave to the school, other than to say it’s the second-largest individual donation in the school’s history after its naming gift from veteran retail executive Allen Questrom. Dean Susan Fournier said Mehrotra’s gift leads a successful $50-million-plus fund-raising campaign to support the institute. — JON CHESTO

INVESTIGATIONS

CFO of ADM on leave amid SEC probe

An accounting investigation is under way at Archer Daniels Midland and the top financial executive at the agribusiness giant has been placed on administrative leave. The company postponed the release of its annual and quarterly financial reports that were scheduled for Tuesday and shares of the Chicago company tumbled XXX ADM said that an investigation was initiated in response to a voluntary document request by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said late Sunday that it’s cooperating with the SEC. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SUPERMARKETS

AI to be used to detect expiring food

Supermarkets are missing out on untapped revenue from selling food that’s about to expire, as store workers waste hours searching for short-dated products and discounting them by hand. At least that’s the pitch from Too Good To Go, an eight-year-old Danish company that cut its teeth addressing restaurant food waste and is now turning to grocery stores’ soon-to-expire goods. Starting this month, TGTG is selling an artificial intelligence-powered solution that assists supermarkets with expiration dates, which are a major pain point for retail food waste. The company will begin its global rollout with the international supermarket chain SPAR. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Another rail strike called in Germany

A union representing many of Germany’s train drivers called Monday for another strike to press its demands for better pay and working hours in a bitter dispute with the country’s state-owned main railway operator. The GDL union said the six-day strike will affect passenger services operated by state-owned Deutsche Bahn from 2 a.m. on Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Monday. Freight trains will be hit starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The union held a three-day strike earlier this month and two warning strikes last year which lasted up to 24 hours. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

BlackRock to sell Shanghai building at a deep discount

BlackRock is seeking to sell an office complex in Shanghai at about a 30 percent discount to its purchase price, people with knowledge of the matter said, reflecting the sluggish commercial property market in China’s biggest city. The New York-based asset manager is marketing the property in northwestern Shanghai at a reduced rate to speed up the sale, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. BlackRock bought two towers at Waterfront Place from PGIM Real Estate for a reported $167 million in 2018. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony officially scuttles proposed merger

Sony and Zee Entertainment Enterprises have officially called off a planned $10 billion media merger in India after two years of drama and delay, abandoning their effort to create an entertainment giant in Asia’s biggest streaming market. The Japanese company sent a termination letter to Zee on Monday for failing to meet merger agreement conditions and is seeking $90 million in break-up fees, with the Mumbai-based Zee “categorically” denying that it had breached the pact. The deal, which Bloomberg reported on Jan. 8 was headed for collapse, fell apart due to a stalemate over whether Zee’s chief executive Punit Goenka would lead the merged entity amid an investigation by India’s capital markets regulator. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FUEL

Sunoco to buy pipeline, storage company

Sunoco agreed to acquire pipeline and fuel storage company NuStar Energy for about $7.3 billion in a move to buy up more of a key part of its supply chain. The all-stock deal is expected to close in the second quarter, the companies said Monday in a statement. The acquisition would expand crude oil transportation and storage for Sunoco, one of the largest independent fuel retailers in the United States. NuStar Energy’s assets, which include pipelines and terminals for oil, chemicals, ammonia, and other fuel-related products, are mainly located in the Midwest and West Coast, with some operations in Mexico. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Gilead’s lung cancer drug disappoints in trial

Gilead Sciences’s Trodelvy failed to significantly improve survival in a trial of patients with advanced lung cancer, a blow to the targeted treatment that’s in one of the most promising classes in oncology. Patients getting Trodelvy didn’t live significantly longer than those getting chemotherapy alone, the Foster City, Calif.-based company said Monday in a statement. Gilead said it plans to discuss the results with regulators and will work to identify whether there are certain lung cancer patients who may still benefit from the drug. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHAREHOLDERS

Exxon Mobil suing to block emissions proposal

Exxon Mobil is suing two activist investors to prevent their proposal calling for emissions cuts at the oil giant from coming to a vote of shareholders. In a complaint filed in US District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Sunday, Exxon accused the investors, Arjuna Capital and Follow This, of abusing the process for proposing shareholder votes to advance their priorities with votes “calculated to diminish the company’s existing business.” Arjuna filed a proposal in December for a nonbinding resolution that urged Exxon to accelerate its plans to reduce its carbon emissions and expand the scope of the emissions it measures to include its suppliers and customers. Follow This joined in support of the proposal shortly thereafter, according to the complaint. — NEW YORK TIMES

SOCIAL MEDIA

Musk tours Auschwitz in wake of antisemitism controversy

Tech titan Elon Musk made a private visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland on Monday, a gesture that comes weeks after he faced criticism for the proliferation of antisemitic content on his social media platform, X. Jewish leaders had called on Musk to witness the site of one of the most horrific chapters of the Holocaust amid escalating allegations of antisemitism against Musk and the platform, which he purchased and took private in 2022. The Anti-Defamation League has reported that antisemitic content surged more than 900 percent on X in the weeks after the Israel-Gaza conflict erupted Oct. 7, with Musk using his account to amplify antisemitic tropes. — WASHINGTON POST

AIRLINES

Southwest pilots approve contract that brings 50 percent raise

Southwest Airlines pilots approved a new contract that would boost pay 50 percent over five years, wrapping up a multiyear round of negotiations and protests across the industry that resulted in record-setting agreements at the four largest US carriers. The contract was approved by almost 83 percent of the 99 percent of members who voted, according to the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association. — BLOOMBERG NEWS