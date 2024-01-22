For Donnie Wahlberg, the ‘right stuff’ is, apparently, biodiesel

Wahlberg’s message: Ordering “bioheat” is a simple step available to the millions who use home heating oil, to reduce their environmental footprints. These bioheat blends — a mix of traditional heating oil and biodiesel made from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease — typically require no new upgrades to heating oil systems.

Biodiesel trade group Clean Fuels Alliance America launched a digital ad campaign last week, with a Wahlberg brother at the center. For the ads, Wahlberg revisited his old neighborhood in Dorchester last month to shoot some video. He included footage from that visit in an Instagram post last week about the campaign.

On TV, Donnie Wahlberg plays a New York City detective. In real life, the actor has lined up a different sort of role: pitchman for fuel made from plant oils.

Advertisement

The New Kid-turned-actor may seem like a surprising spokesman. “The Right Stuff” he was singing about back in the ‘80s was certainly not plant oil. But the biodiesel issue hits close to home for the “Blue Bloods” star, who relied on heating oil while growing up in Dorchester when his boy band hit it big.

“If you live in a house like the one I grew up in, this is an opportunity to do this,” Wahlberg said in an interview. “Why not? It’s more efficient. It’s cleaner. I think all of us, no matter how we feel about things, ... I think everyone wants to have a clean and healthy planet. This is a realistic way for people to step into being a little more mindful for the environment.”

Clean Fuels is based in Jefferson City, Mo., and gets significant financial support from the soybean industry in the Midwest. However, the point person for this campaign hails from Andover: Paul Nazzaro, a business consultant who acts as a “supply liaison” for Clean Fuels. Nazzaro tapped Wahlberg as part of an effort to “put some horsepower behind our messaging.”

Advertisement

“One thing he brings to the table ... is authenticity,” Nazzaro said of Wahlberg. “He gave us a lot of his time to understand this product.”

It was important, Wahlberg said, to support a fuel that would not be overly expensive. If given a choice, he said, families will choose keeping a roof over their head over helping the environment. Bioheat, Wahlberg said, gives them a chance to do both at the same time. The campaign’s main goal is to underscore the ease of switching, simply by asking for a biofuel blend from a heating oil distributor. Clean Fuels, Nazzaro added, is also eager to support the thousands of existing fuel dealers that sell home heating oil.

“This is more than just a fuel,” he said. “This is a mission to keep 5,000-plus fuel dealers gainfully in business.”

Wahlberg enjoyed the trip back to his childhood haunts for the campaign, which involved a photo session on the front stoop at a house on Mercier Avenue where he once lived, in the Ashmont section of Dorchester.

He even promised to visit one fan who commented on his Instagram post, saying they would likely switch to bioheat based on his advocacy, if that fan did indeed switch heating fuels. “[But] I can’t do that for everyone,” he quickly added.

And what about Wahlberg’s personal plans? Well, when he hits the road for a New Kids on the Block tour this summer, you might spot a biofuels sticker on his bus.

Advertisement

“I learned I can fill my tour bus with biodiesel,” Wahlberg sad. “On my text tour, I plan on doing it.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.