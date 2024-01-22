From a cocktail bar to a production house, Element plans a new future for Flash’s

Element, led by partners Eran Lobel and Kristen Kearns , went largely remote when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They were originally on the fourth floor of the Flash’s building, and held onto a small space while starting the search for a new home. Eventually, they narrowed it down to two other locations. But their landlord Richard Glanz had a different idea.

This quirky space at 310 Stuart St. recently became the new home for Element Productions . The former bar hadn’t seen much activity since its 2013 closure, although another tenant did occasionally use it for events.

The lights at the Flash’s cocktail bar are finally lit up again. But the current occupants of the former Back Bay lounge are serving up video ads for clients, not alcoholic beverages.

“As we were exploring, trying to figure out where our next move was and what size space we wanted, the landlord actually said, ‘What would you think about [redoing] Flash’s?” Kearns recalled.

They jumped at the chance. After all, in its heyday, Flash’s was a key watering hole for the local ad industry; many agencies in town were a short walk away. Element is leasing 2,500 square feet for the 15-person firm, which also employs more than 200 freelancers.

Lobel wants to rekindle the spirit of Flash’s, in part by hosting get-togethers for clients and for others in the industry. Some walls were put up to create smaller offices, but the original bar is largely intact, and Element keeps it well stocked.

“One of the things we’ve been talking about is really leveraging the community component of the bar and this space,” Lobel said.

Kearns admits to some initial apprehension about a ground-floor retail space because of security and privacy concerns. So far, that hasn’t been a problem. And on the plus side, the location makes it easier to get props and equipment in and out of the studio.

They are embracing the bar’s history, in part by planning to create hats, shirts and the like to commemorate the firm’s 25th anniversary that will incorporate the cocktail sign.

““It’s a storied bar,” Lobel said, “[and] we’re a story-based industry.”

Donnie Wahlberg visited the Dorchester neighborhood where he grew up as part of an ad campaign for Clean Fuels Alliance America. Photo courtesy of Clean Fuels Alliance America

For Donnie Wahlberg, the ‘right stuff’ is... biofuels

On TV, Donnie Wahlberg plays a New York City detective. In real life, the actor has lined up a different sort of role: pitchman for fuel made from plant oils.

Biodiesel trade group Clean Fuels Alliance America launched a digital ad campaign last week, with a Wahlberg brother at the center. For the ads, Wahlberg revisited his old neighborhood in Dorchester last month to shoot some video. He included footage from that visit in an Instagram post last week about the campaign.

Wahlberg’s message: Ordering “bioheat” is a simple step available to the millions who use home heating oil, to reduce their environmental footprints. These bioheat blends — a mix of traditional heating oil and biodiesel made from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease — typically require no new upgrades to heating oil systems.

The New Kid-turned-actor may seem like a surprising spokesman. “The Right Stuff” he was singing about back in the ‘80s was certainly not soybean oil. But the biodiesel issue hits close to home for the “Blue Bloods” star, who relied on heating oil while growing up in Dorchester.

“If you live in a house like the one I grew up in, this is an opportunity,” Wahlberg said. “Why not? It’s more efficient. It’s cleaner. ... This is a realistic way for people to step into being a little more mindful for the environment.”

Clean Fuels is based in Jefferson City, Mo., and gets significant financial support from the soybean industry in the Midwest. However, the point person for this campaign hails from Andover: Paul Nazzaro, a business consultant who acts as a “supply liaison” for Clean Fuels. Nazzaro tapped Wahlberg to “put some horsepower behind our messaging.”

“One thing he brings to the table ... is authenticity,” Nazzaro said. “He gave us a lot of his time to understand this product.”

And what about Wahlberg’s personal plans? Well, when he hits the road for a New Kids on the Block tour this summer, you might spot a biofuels sticker on his bus.

“I learned I can fill my tour bus with biodiesel,” Wahlberg sad. “On my next tour, I plan on doing it.”

At FirstLight, a pipeline from MassCEC

FirstLight Power, the Burlington-based energy company, sure seems to attract Massachusetts Clean Energy Center executives.

The company just hired Jen Daloisio, who ran the quasipublic MassCEC until last fall, to be senior vice president of corporate operations. FirstLight chief executive Justin Trudell said Daloisio will take over some responsibilities that had been handled by Alicia Barton, Trudell’s predecessor as FirstLigtht CEO. Barton, another former MassCEC CEO, recently left FirstLight to take a top job at wind-farm developer Vineyard Offshore. A third former MassCEC CEO, Stephen Pike, is FirstLight’s general counsel. And Andy Brydges, who heads up community relations for FirstLight, used to work for MassCEC over a decade ago.

Trudell doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that so many MassCEC folks have worked for FirstLight, which specializes in hydropower and is owned by PSP Investments in Canada.

“We’re very aligned on our missions,” Trudell said. “Somebody who decides to potentially leave [government] and do that same work ... for the private side, we’re a very natural fit for those folks. They can continue their passionate work.”

The Wayfair website on a computer in New York. Jenny Kane/Associated Press

To Toms, Wayfair is a study in change

Never stop evolving.

That’s the takeaway from Wayfair chief marketing officer Paul Toms’s presentation last week to the Ad Club at the Digitas office in downtown Boston.

The advice could apply to Wayfair itself, which Steve Conine and Niraj Shah famously founded 22 years ago in a South End home to sell TV stands and CD racks. It could also apply to Toms’s career at Wayfair; He has come a long way in his 17 years at the Boston-based home goods retailer from his early days typing up info from physical catalogs.

Those evolutions, in Wayfair’s case, involved its 2014 initial public offering, the launch of luxury brand Perigold, and the recent opening of physical stores under the Joss & Main and AllModern brands. (One “evolution” that went unmentioned was the layoff announcement Wayfair made three days later.)

Sometimes, these changes don’t go as planned. Toms cited one recent attempt to enter a retail category that flopped.

“There were very specific areas that did not take off and some learnings we could take back,” Toms told the crowd. “That’s the point of getting going. ... Assume it will fail but there will be learnings.”

Larson is back at MCCA, for the moment

It’s been a trip down memory lane for Gloria Larson, a former board chair at the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority who has returned as interim executive director. At her first board meeting as the new boss last week, the former Bentley University president said she enjoyed running into colleagues she knew from her past life.

Larson will oversee the MCCA staff while the board looks to replace David Gibbons, who recently stepped down after nearly eight years in the job. Board members Sheena Collier and Aisha Miller are spearheading the search.

“This is a really great opportunity to work with such a talented team ... to develop what I’m hoping will be an incredibly positive runway [for the next executive director],” Larson said.

Larson splits her time between Cape Cod and Charleston, S.C. And she will have a temporary third “home” while at the MCCA.

“I basically moved into town [and] I will let you all know which hotel I’m staying in,” Larson told the board.

She said she’s paying for it out of her own pocket, in part to avoid the appearance of impropriety or being the subject of a less-than-flattering news article.

“I intend in every way, on my watch, to [ensure] that doesn’t happen to us,” Larson said.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.