Walgreens is caught improperly charging sales tax for online snack food sales in Massachusetts

His first job, in 1977, was as a consumer investigator for Boston’s consumers council, earning $9,000 a year. After attending law school, he worked as a consumer reporter for Channel 7. He then moved into state government, where he wrote the law that regulates disclosure of prices in grocery stores and auto lemon law regulations.

Edgar Dworsky has been a dogged consumer defender for more than four decades.

As an assistant state attorney general he settled cases against Mattress Discounters and Jordan Marsh for misleading advertising of mattress sales, and with other companies for deceptive practices.

Since 1995 Dworsky has been an independent crusader exposing corporate misdeeds and educating consumers on their rights. He was early to spot the trend of “shrinkflation,” a strategy in which companies shrink the size of the products to effectively boost prices.

On Monday, Dworsky, 73, shared his latest gotcha on his website, Consumer World: Walgreens has been improperly charging a 7 percent sales tax on certain nontaxable food items sold online to Massachusetts consumers.

He came across the drugstore chain’s error when he ordered 10 tins of holiday butter cookies at Walgreens.com. The bill included $1.79 for sales tax even though the cookies were nontaxable in retail stores in the state. (By the way, the sales tax is 6.25 percent; the state’s meals tax, another matter altogether, is 7 percent.)

Dworsky made a series of test purchases to determine the extent of the problem. At his urging, Walgreens looked into the matter.

The company said that all cookies, crackers, and certain other snack foods such as Twinkies were taxed online because they were miscategorized in their system as “bakery goods.”

Walgreens told Dworsky that it didn’t know how long it had been making the mistake and it didn’t have the technical ability to issue automatic refunds.

He got this statement from the company: “If customers believe they have been impacted and now owed a sales tax refund, please contact 877-250-5823 for assistance. We ask that impacted customers who call this number have on hand the order number found on their receipt to assist with the query. Walgreens does not profit off sales tax errors of this kind, as all tax collected is turned over to the state and local taxing authorities.”

Nice work, Edgar.

